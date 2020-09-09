SecurityGate.io Selected By Chevron To Help Them Scale Global OT Cybersecurity

HOUSTON, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityGate.io today announced Chevron has selected their risk management platform for scaling OT (Operational Technology) cybersecurity. SecurityGate.io is excited to partner with Chevron to provide automation for scaling OT cyber assessments and intelligent insights for making consistent cybersecurity improvements.

"We're very excited to be working with Chevron as they replace manual, spreadsheet cybersecurity practices with scalable, digitized processes," says Ted Gutierrez, CEO at SecurityGate.io. "Their risk management team has done amazing work and it's exciting to see where they're headed."

Chevron's use of SecurityGate.io was put to the test with the COVID-19 pandemic preventing travel. Kenny Mesker, Industrial Control Systems Cybersecurity Advisor, at Chevron said in an interview, "When the quarantines started, we had no real impact on our cyber assessment program because we were transitioning into [SecurityGate.io's] automation. We had a number of projects that did not stop at all. [Because of SecurityGate.io] it was just as easy to do them without any travel or physical presence, and that would have been impossible before."

As Chevron continues improvements, they will take advantage of the SecurityGate.io platform to:

Scale their ability to complete more cyber assessments in a shorter time frame and understand risk priorities faster, without incurring the cost of hiring up to do it all.

Bring consistency to performance metrics and reports, enabling them to track improvements easier and measure program effectiveness with greater accuracy.

Take advantage of high visibility dashboards and micro-level reports that bridge the IT/OT gap and enable the global risk management team to decentralize many processes and empower facility risk owners.

Read the case study and learn more about how Chevron uses SecurityGate.io to make cybersecurity improvements.

About SecurityGate.io: SecurityGate.io is a Houston-based cybersecurity software company. Their risk management platform helps companies improve OT/ICS risk management efforts and use digital automation and data intelligence to scale efficiently. The company serves customers such as Chevron, West Lake Chemical, Diamond Offshore and Paterson UTI.

About Chevron: Chevron is a global energy company. They have facilities around the world dedicated to oil and natural gas exploration, refining and marketing fuels, producing chemicals, and developing new, innovative sources of energy.

