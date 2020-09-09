Asetek Receives Order for New HPC Installation from Existing Data Center OEM Partner

AALBORG, Denmark, Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Asetek today announced it has received a new order from an existing HPC OEM partner for a new high-density cluster, for an undisclosed end customer and location.

The order value is approximately USD 475,000 depending on final configuration, with delivery expected to be completed in Q4 2020.

About Asetek

Asetek, the creator of the all-in-one liquid cooler, is the global leader for liquid cooling solutions for high performance gaming and enthusiast PCs, and environmentally aware data centers. Founded in 2000, Asetek is headquartered in Denmark and has operations in China, Taiwan and the United States. Asetek is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ASETEK.OL).

