Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Noble Corporation plc Provides Fleet Contract Status Update

PRNewswire  
September 08, 2020 4:15pm   Comments
Share:

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Noble Corporation plc (OTC:NEBLQ, the Company)) today announced that its report of drilling rig status and contract information has been updated as of September 8, 2020.  The report, titled "Fleet Status Report," can be found on the Company's Website www.noblecorp.com, under the "Investor Relations" section of the Website.

About Noble Corporation plc
Noble is a leading offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company owns and operates one of the most modern, versatile and technically advanced fleets in the offshore drilling industry. Noble performs, through its subsidiaries, contract drilling services with a fleet of 24 offshore drilling units, consisting of 12 drillships and semisubmersibles and 12 jackups, focused largely on ultra-deepwater and high-specification jackup drilling opportunities in both established and emerging regions worldwide. Noble is a public limited company registered in England and Wales with company number 08354954 and registered office at 10 Brook Street, London, W1S 1BG England. Additional information on Noble is available at www.noblecorp.com.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/noble-corporation-plc-provides-fleet-contract-status-update-301125734.html

SOURCE Noble Corporation

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com