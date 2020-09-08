Golden Travel and Tourism extends a decade-long relationship with Sabre

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Travel and Tourism, one of the leading travel companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, has signed a multi-year agreement with Sabre to continue use of its innovative technology and platform to manage travel. Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ:SABR) is the leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry.

Under this agreement, Golden Travel and Tourism will be using Sabre's intelligent platform Sabre Red 360, allowing it to harness more data, content and flexibility to differentiate its offering, manage its operations and workflow more effectively and grow faster in the region.

"We are proud of the trust that Golden Travel and Tourism has put in us for the past decade and excited to extend this agreement, which will continue to its future growth plans," said Abdul-Razzaq Iyer, vice president, Sabre Travel Network Middle East. "The travel industry is rapidly changing, and fast transformation through technology is key. At Sabre, we are constantly evolving our technology, so that we can offer agencies faster innovation, flexible solutions and data-driven insights that help them achieve their business goals."

Sabre has been working with many leading travel companies in Saudi Arabia to enable them to leverage latest market trends, providing customers with technologies and solutions that enrich the traveler experience.

"Sabre has shown nothing but persistence, support and commitment to our operations and growth since our partnership started," said Nehal Shaji, general manager, Golden Travel and Tours. "Travelers today are expecting a high level of customer service and tailormade travel itineraries that meet their preferences and budgets. Sabre's solutions and tools are putting us at the forefront responding to these market demands and providing travel content and itineraries that are truly personalized for each customer."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Golden Travel and Tourism

Golden Travel & Tourism (GTT) is a diversified travel company, focused on delivering impeccable service to its esteemed clientele by providing a wide variety of products and services to satisfy their travel needs and requirements. This proven service productivity is enabled through our innovative yet traditional travel industry practices combined with the experience of the top travel consultants the market has to offer.

Our forward-thinking mentality combined with a hands–on approach to customer service has enabled us in a relatively short span of time, to become an essential part of the Saudi Arabian travel market. Our target is to become a market leader in the Saudi travel and tourism industry by providing professional and immaculate travel management services to our clients.

GTT has a highly talented and experienced staff with a rich knowledge and background of various travel products and services that the company has to offer. The management has been keen to implement a work environment that reinforces self–development and a sense of achievement for all its employees. Consequently, the team has the ability to deliver exceptional service for both corporate as well as retail clients.

SABR-F

Media Contacts:

Kristin Hays

Kristin.hays@sabre.com

Heidi Castle

Heidi.castle@sabre.com

sabrenews@sabre.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/golden-travel-and-tourism-extends-a-decade-long-relationship-with-sabre-301125713.html

SOURCE Sabre Corporation