SkyWater Begins Domestic Fab Expansion Tool Installation to Support DOD Investment of up to $170M

BLOOMINGTON, Minn., Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyWater Technology, the only solely U.S.-owned pure-play foundry, today announced that its facility expansion, supported by the previously announced Department of Defense (DOD) investment of up to $170 million, is progressing ahead of schedule and tool installation has already started. The DOD's investment was made under the Trusted and Assured Microelectronics (T&AM) program which is developing enhanced sources of microelectronics for the Department's unique needs. The T&AM program seeks to collaborate with industry and key laboratory partners to provide sustainable, assured technology solutions for national security and defense.

Less than a year ago, SkyWater announced a multi-phase project to enhance microelectronics capabilities for the DOD and the Strategic Rad-Hard market by expanding its DOD-accredited facility. The expansion will also support complementary technologies for commercial applications in extreme environments such as space and medical imaging. SkyWater is planning to launch its first Early Access Program MPW (Multi-Project Wafer) shuttles before the end of 2020.

Additionally, the expansion will enable SkyWater to add copper (Cu) interconnect process technology for enhanced mixed-signal device performance and interposer offerings for advanced packaging. The new Cu interconnect capability will also be critical in supporting the company's roadmap for more advanced node geometries beyond 90 nm and aligns well with the growing need for domestic advanced packaging solutions.

Recent global trade and supply chain dynamics have highlighted the disparity between the U.S. dominance in technology innovation and lagging role of semiconductor manufacturing. These dynamics are driving federal legislation to facilitate national investment intended for reshoring critical semiconductor manufacturing elements to improve security for both commercial and national security interests. This expansion of SkyWater's Bloomington, Minnesota facility is an example of how partnerships between the private and public sector can accelerate the regrowth of onshore advanced manufacturing capabilities.

"We are pleased with the progression of work on our facility expansion, especially through the Minnesota winter and this unprecedented pandemic. As an Essential Business, we have safely maintained operations while continuing to serve our government and commercial clients and working to fulfill our commitment to the DOD ahead of schedule," said Tom Legere, SkyWater senior vice president of operations.

For more information on SkyWater's new rad-hard process as well as its interposer and high performance mixed-signal offerings, please contact: swfoundry@skywatertechnology.com.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater is the only U.S.-owned and U.S.-based pure play semiconductor foundry and is a DOD-accredited Trusted supplier, specializing in custom technology development services and volume manufacturing for integrated circuits and micro devices. Through its Technology Foundry model, SkyWater's world-class operations and unique processing capabilities enable mixed-signal CMOS, power, rad-hard and ROIC solutions. SkyWater's Advanced Technology Services empower development of superconducting and 3D ICs, along with carbon nanotube, photonic and MEMS devices. The company serves customers in growing markets such as aerospace & defense, automotive, biomedical, cloud & computing, consumer, industrial, and IoT. For more information, please visit: www.skywatertechnology.com/.

