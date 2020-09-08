Castr Announces New Technology Integration With Fastly

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Castr Live Streaming Inc., a Canada-based cloud service for video livestreaming and multistreaming, today announced their digitally transformative integration with Fastly, a powerful edge cloud platform and content delivery network (CDN). This integration accelerates Castr's video streaming platform and makes it easier for streamers to broadcast videos rapidly and efficiently.

"The COVID-19 era has forever changed how we interact with others. Virtual experience, especially video streaming, has become a lifeline that helps businesses and organizations ensure their business security," said Govinda Sunil, CEO and founder of Castr.

Sunil continued, "As a creator of an online video platform, it is our mission at Castr to make video streaming easy and accessible. Castr's collaboration with Fastly will immensely enhance the video streaming quality for content creators and the viewership."

Castr uses Fastly's global capacity of 100 terabits per second to handle billions of requests a day. Their powerful global network also enables a seamless and safe streaming experience, even as livestream usage increases: more viewers, more streaming devices, bigger video files, higher video resolutions, and greater security risks. Users of Castr can now enjoy these video streaming benefits:

Decreased latency : Castr incorporates Fastly to improve response time, allowing the streams to get to the audience as close to real-time as possible.

: Castr incorporates Fastly to improve response time, allowing the streams to get to the audience as close to real-time as possible. Smoother streams : Fastly defines failover scenarios to make sure there are no interruptions while streaming on Castr.

: Fastly defines failover scenarios to make sure there are no interruptions while streaming on Castr. Content protection : Videos streamed on Castr are secured through use of Fastly's content protection features including encryption keys, media encryption, and integration with multi-DRM providers

: Videos streamed on Castr are secured through use of Fastly's content protection features including encryption keys, media encryption, and integration with multi-DRM providers Streaming security : Fastly's distributed network handles volumetric and targeted distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks.

: Fastly's distributed network handles volumetric and targeted distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks. Enhanced video hosting: Customers of Castr's video-on-demand (VOD) package can benefit from improved over-the-top (OTT) quality.

For more information, visit https://castr.io and www.fastly.com.

Media Contact

Castr Live Streaming Inc.

777 Hornby St., Suite 600

Vancouver, BC V6Z 1S4

business@castr.io

About Castr

Castr is a simplified cloud-based live video streaming solution for businesses, broadcasters, gamers, educational institutions, religious organizations, and many other users. Castr's cutting-edge innovations enable powerful livestreaming, multistreaming, IP camera streaming, and video hosting. The solution is widely adopted by users from small to large businesses across the globe. To learn how Castr can help your business grow with video streaming, visit https://castr.io.

