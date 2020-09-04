Partnership Expands Hospice Care in Northwest Ohio

TOLEDO, Ohio, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ohio Living is pleased to announce that Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice (Greater Toledo) and Good Shepherd Home (Fostoria) have joined forces as Partners in Care. Effective September 1, 2020, this strategic partnership brings Ohio Living's hospice services to the residents and patients of Good Shepherd Home through a valuable collaboration that advances the missions of both organizations. This partnership is a cultural fit, as both entities are faith-based, not-for-profit organizations that place a high premium on quality, innovation, and person-centered care.

"Good Shepherd Home is extremely pleased to partner with a great organization like Ohio Living," said Chris Widman, Executive Director of Good Shepherd Home. "Ohio Living is the gold standard in delivering hospice services and we sought them out specifically for their expertise and professionalism. Together we will achieve what was impossible alone. This is an exciting time for both of our organizations, and we will provide individuals with the hospice care they deserve and expect."

Additionally, this partnership will allow Ohio Living to expand its hospice services more comprehensively throughout Hancock, Sandusky and Seneca Counties. "Ohio Living will now have a much greater presence throughout Fostoria, Tiffin, Fremont, Clyde, and surrounding areas," said Laurence C. Gumina, CEO of Ohio Living. "We're excited to expand our mission to serve Good Shepherd Home as well as individuals in these communities with the best-in-class care we are known for at Ohio Living."

Call 419.865.1499 to learn more or call 855.579.4967 for the 24/7 referral line.

About Ohio Living

Ohio Living is one of the nation's largest not-for-profit, multi-site aging services organizations, and is Great Place to Work — Certified™. Since 1922, Ohio Living has defined the highest standards of quality of life for adults through its 12 life plan communities and Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, with support of the Ohio Living Foundation.

About Good Shepherd Home

As a Christian, not-for-profit life care community, Good Shepherd Home serves those of all faiths with a full range of independent living options and all levels of care. Good Shepherd Home is guided by local Fostoria citizens, regional professionals and congregations of the Northern Ohio District of the Church of the Brethren.

CONTACT:

Melissa Dardinger, MS, APR | Corporate Manager of Public Relations, Ohio Living

614.888.7800 | mdard@ohioliving.org

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/partnership-expands-hospice-care-in-northwest-ohio-301124702.html

SOURCE Ohio Living