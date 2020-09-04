Range Developments Appoints NH International (Caribbean) Ltd as Structural Contractor for Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada

ST. GEORGE'S, Grenada, Sept. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Range Developments is delighted to announce the appointment of NH International (Caribbean) Ltd (NH), an award-winning Caribbean construction company, as the main structural contractor for its Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada development.

The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is Range Developments' third project in the Caribbean. Range Developments is the world-renowned hospitality developer of citizenship-by-investment funded resorts across the Caribbean.

Kamal Shehada, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, who oversees the construction of Range Developments' hotels, said: "We are excited to welcome the team of NH onboard and entrust them with construction of our third citizenship-by-investment project in the Caribbean. We have already built a successful business relationship with NH and the synergies in our teams' work will only have a positive impact on the construction process."

The development will create hundreds of jobs for Grenadians as was witnessed in the other jurisdictions that Range Developments have developed in. The luxury resort will be part of the luxury portfolio of Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, a hotel brand that has been rated the number one hotel brand for the past three years by Travel & Leisure Magazine. Grenada over recent months has become the citizenship-by-Investment destination of choice for high net worth individuals. Citizenship of Grenada provides for global mobility with visa free access to the United Kingdom, the Schengen area, Russia, China and many other countries, as well as settlement opportunities in the United States through the US E2 visa treaty that Grenada is a beneficiary of.

The Prime Minister of Grenada, Dr. the Right Honorable Keith Mitchell, welcomed the progress being made on the project. "We are delighted that the project has advanced to this stage. Range is a key partner in the development of Grenada's tourism industry bringing much needed investment and hundreds of employment opportunities for our people given the very challenging environment that we are currently facing. We look forward to the timely completion of this project and the creation of even more employment opportunities for workers in the tourism industry."

NH is a regional leader in the construction industry with an impressive track record of completed hospitality, housing and civil engineering projects across the Caribbean. NH is one of the Caribbean's most trusted construction and design/build company. The company was also the structural contractor of Range Developments' project in Dominica that opened in 2019 – the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica. NH recently completed the refurbishment of the Rex Resort in Grenada.

Mohammed Asaria, Managing Director and Member of the Board of Range Developments, welcomed the appointment of NH. "Challenging times define companies," he said. "Many participants in the citizenship-by-investment Industry have retreated and retrenched. We are fulfilling our commitments to our investors and all stakeholders. It shows why we are the most trusted developer in the sector, but also our confidence in Grenada and its citizenship by investment program." He further added: "NH committed to hire locally rather than recruit scores of foreign workers – for us this was a key deciding point for us in the tender process."

Emile Elias, Executive Chairman of NH International (Caribbean) Ltd congratulated the Prime Minister of Grenada and the Board of Range Developments on this major milestone.

"NH is honoured to be a part of the construction of the first Six Senses Resort to be built in the Caribbean, La Sagesse Grenada," he said. "We pledge our continuing contribution towards the development potential of Grenada's tourism sector and look forward to partnering once again with Range Developments on this prestigious initiative that is the epitome of luxury and sustainability."

The Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada resort is a government-approved project under the citizenship-by-investment program of Grenada. Investors can obtain citizenship of Grenada through an investment in the Six Senses development for US$220,000. Initial sales momentum has been strong, with investors recognising the capital growth and income generation potential of the resort, in addition to the benefits that citizenship of Grenada provides.

Six Senses La Sagesse, Grenada is scheduled to be completed in Q4 2022.

Range Developments is the leading citizenship-by-investment developer in the Caribbean. The company specializes in the development of ultra-luxury high-end resorts under citizenship-by-investment programs in the Caribbean.

Since 2012, Range Developments has developed an unrivalled reputation for delivering on its promises and is the only developer to have completed two 5-star resorts under Citizenship-by-Investment Programs – Park Hyatt St. Kitts and the Cabrits Resort & Spa Kempinski, Dominica – world-renowned hotels that have been awarded highest accolades by the international media and guests. Range Developments' third project is the Six Senses Grenada that is scheduled to complete in Q4 2022.

