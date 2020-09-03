TTS Wins Bid to Modernize Bryan, Ohio's Gas Turbine Power Systems

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TTS recently won the bid process to upgrade the city of Bryan, Ohio's gas turbine power systems. Read the notification below for the full details and project scope:

Partial Resolution Notice Below

RESOLUTION NO. 23, 2020

…WHEREAS, Resolution No. 7, 2020 authorized advertising for bids for the GT #2 Westinghouse Control System Upgrade along with an alternate option for the GT #1 Westinghouse upgrade, to consider the feasibility of joining the two projects under one contract to save time and cost; and

WHEREAS, Competitive sealed Project bids were solicited and opened on May 1, 2020; and

WHEREAS, Mesa Associates and Bryan Municipal Utilities staff have thoroughly reviewed said bids received and jointly recommends Turbine Technology Services Corporation ("TTS") as the lowest and/or best qualified Project bidder; and

WHEREAS, the 2020 Electric Utility capital improvements budget includes funds for the Westinghouse Gas Turbine Control System Upgrade Project, including the alternate option, which was ultimately below the Engineer's estimate; now therefore

BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of Public Affairs of the City of Bryan, Ohio, a majority of its members thereto concurring that the Operations Manager be and hereby is authorized to enter into an agreement with Turbine Technology Services Corporation for the Westinghouse Control System Upgrade Project and the GT #1 alternate…

TTS will undertake the upgrade of the original turbine control systems and generator excitation and protection systems as well as most of the original on-base pneumatic and hydraulic systems on both Westinghouse 191G gas turbine units (#1 and #2) owned by the City of Bryan.

The control systems TTS will replace are the original systems supplied with the turbines during the early 1970s which are almost 50 years old. At such an advanced age, these antiquated systems had become increasingly unreliable. Though the city of Bryan owns and operates several power generation facilities, these particular generators are critical to the local electrical utility grid. They are operated at peak times in the Winter and Summer and in critical demand situations, so reliability is crucial.

Units of this vintage made extensive use of pneumatic and hydraulic controllers, electromechanical relays and analog electrical circuits to sequence and control the gas turbine. These systems became increasingly unreliable with age. Likewise, parts became harder to find as well as knowledge of how to maintain, calibrate and operate the various moving parts of the entire system.

To solve these issues, TTS offered a TMS-1000 series turbine control system, consisting of a modern programmable automation controller (PAC) system using Allen Bradley's ControLogix platform to replace the obsolete original equipment manufacturer (OEM) control system. They also integrated generator excitation systems by Basler Electric and digital generator protection relays by Schweitzer Electric Co. for generator control and protection.

To reduce the reliance on pneumatic and hydraulic control elements, TTS is providing a new electronic speed sensing system which eliminates a significant number of hydraulic sensors in the unit's PS&G panel. In addition, the gas fuel delivery and metering system is being simplified and a high speed, electrically actuated gas control valve is being provided as the main control element. Likewise, the liquid fuel delivery and metering system is being redesigned with the addition of a flow divider and an electrically actuated liquid fuel control valve. Remaining pressure and temperature switches are being replaced and/or upgraded to transmitters.

"This project will implement a variety of current technology solutions on these vintage units to significantly improve unit availability and reliability, simplify operation and provide quality data" says Pat Begley, head of TTS' Commercial Operations for the Power Generation business.

Project completion is scheduled for Spring 2021.

About Turbine Technology Services Corporation

Turbine Technology Services Corporation provides gas turbine technology expertise and turbine engineering and construction services worldwide. The company's experience and ability to provide technical solutions has led to the successful management of numerous gas turbine installations and modernization projects, and the provision of innovative and unique engineering solutions to gas turbine customers.

