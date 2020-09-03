Binance Joins Blockchain for Europe

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain company behind the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, today announced it is joining Blockchain for Europe , the European membership association representing international blockchain industry participants at the EU-level.



Teana Baker-Taylor, U.K. Director at Binance has also been appointed to the Board of Blockchain for Europe, alongside Fetch.ai, Ripple, Block.one, and Blockseed Ventures. Together this group of industry experts and stakeholders collaborate to advocate for balanced policy and regulatory governance for blockchain in Europe and contribute to educating and supporting European policymakers as they evaluate the future potential opportunities for this new technology.

"As a global leader in the digital asset industry, Binance is committed to working with policy makers to educate and support the development of informed and effective governance models which promote the overall growth of the blockchain ecosystem," said Baker-Taylor. "We're delighted to join Blockchain For Europe to collaborate with some of the industry's top companies to advocate for blockchain technology and tokenisation innovation in Europe."

"At Blockchain for Europe we are very excited to welcome Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, to join our global team of blockchain industry leaders. Together we will continue to support European regulators and policy-makers in their efforts to unlock the potential of blockchain technology and to ensure Europe remains at the forefront of the technological innovations that will shape our future." said Maria Minaricova, Chairwoman of the Board for Blockchain for Europe.

"Welcoming Binance to the Blockchain For Europe family is another great step in our mission highlighting the opportunities Blockchain technology offers to Europe. We are looking forward to incorporating the expertise and experience this global leader in blockchain brings to the table. In this process we remain committed to help ensure an innovation and business-friendly regulatory framework that fully fosters the benefits this new technology offers to European companies and citizens" said Robert Kopitsch, Blockchain for Europe Secretary General.

Blockchain for Europe and its members are currently focused on responding to the EU Action Plan on AML public consultation , the Digital Services Act (DSA) consultation on Smart Contracts , and contributing to ongoing discussions on the proposed EU Framework for Markets in Crypto-assets consultation conducted in December 2019.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions worldwide, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing the freedom of money for users, and features an unmatched portfolio of crypto products and offerings, including: trading and finance, education, data and research, social good, investment and incubation, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, and more. For more information, visit: https://www.binance.com

About Blockchain for Europe

Blockchain for Europe represents international blockchain industry players at the EU-level. We proactively contribute to the regulatory debate by supporting European decision makers in their goal to make Blockchain technology a success. Blockchain for Europe closely collaborates with national, regional and global players – both at policy as well as industry level – to support the promotion of and education about blockchain technology.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/binance-joins-blockchain-for-europe-301123764.html

SOURCE Binance