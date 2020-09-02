Guidefitter and Swarovski Optik North America Announce Partnership

BOZEMAN, Mont., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Guidefitter, the leading network for outdoor industry professionals and enterprise influencer marketing platform for outdoor brands, today announced their official partnership with Swarovski Optik North America, a global leader in high-quality, precision sport optics. The deal grants Swarovski Optik NA access to Guidefitter's extensive network of verified pro guides and outfitters through Guidefitter's digital influencer marketing platform.

Founded in 2011, Guidefitter hosts the largest database of verified professional hunting and fishing guides and outfitters. Relying heavily on gear in order to be successful in the field, these professionals recognize the value and necessity of high-quality optics. The extra advantage provided by premium optics can often be the difference between a successful hunt and a disappointed client. As one of the most influential communities in the sport, a guide's recommendation on gear carries significant weight and can help brands like Swarovski Optik boost brand awareness and downstream sales.

"Since 1949, we have demanded the best of our products, our teams, and our partners," says Albert Wannenmacher, Swarovski Optik NA CEO. "With Guidefitter's rapid growth, proven industry impact, rigorous vetting process, and vision for the future, we are confident that this partnership places us in a position to better connect with the most influential and experienced individuals in the hunting industry while continuing to grow and evolve our brand and products."

Guidefitter Verified Pros undergo an extensive vetting process annually in order to confirm their status as outdoor professionals, allowing them access to the Guidefitter marketplace. Swarovski Optik NA products are available now to all verified guides & outfitters on guidefitter.com .

"Swarovski Optik has long been considered by many to be the preeminent brand in precision sport optics," said Bryan Koontz, Founder & CEO of Guidefitter. "I'm proud that the Swarovski Optik team has placed their faith in our people, technology and vision for an influencer-driven sales and marketing strategy as we help them formalize their guide and outfitter influencer program on our platform."

Swarovski Optik NA joins Guidefitter's impressive lineup of category-leading brand partners including Weatherby, Polaris RANGER, Traeger Grills, and First Lite to name a few. The addition of Swarovski Optik NA contributes to Guidefitter's recent momentum, on the heels of opening a headquarters in Bozeman, MT, Ian Jackson joining the team as Vice President of Marketing, and now partnering with over 200 outdoor industry brands.

For more information on how your brand can start working with Guidefitter, visit guidefitter.com/brands . If you are an outdoor professional and haven't joined the Guidefitter community yet, sign up for free today at guidefitter.com/insiders .

Guidefitter is the leading industry network for professional outdoor guides and outfitters, a trusted destination for consumers seeking and sharing guided hunts and fishing adventures, and the enterprise influencer marketing and sales channel for outdoor brands. The Guidefitter community represents the pulse of the hunting and fishing industry. For more information, visit guidefitter.com .

