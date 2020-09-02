TD enters into North American data-access agreement with Intuit

New agreement signifies alignment between TD and Intuit about access to customer financial data

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - TD Bank Group (TD) today announced a new data-access agreement with Intuit, maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Mint, which lays the groundwork for customers to request that TD transfers their financial data for services they want to use, including personal financial management apps supported by Intuit.

The North American agreement signifies alignment between TD and Intuit about protocols to be followed by Intuit when accessing financial data of a TD customer to support the customer's request to use financial services supported by Intuit. At the customer's request, TD will transfer the customer's financial data to Intuit through a technology known as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that may eventually eliminate the need for customers to share their banking login ID or password in order to access third-party financial products and services.

Protecting Consumer Data

Consumers who currently use financial products and services provided by some Fintechs are having to share their banking credentials to be able to access these products and services. An API-based approach will help simplify the process for customers who want to use third-party financial management apps.

"We expect that customer enthusiasm for digital banking services will continue to grow as customers look for new ways to bank that meet their unique personal financial needs," says Rizwan Khalfan, Chief Digital and Payments Officer, TD. "We want to be there for our customers and we have accelerated our work to leverage a market-developed technology solution to help increase the comfort level of customers looking to access digital services that are outside their bank."

Consumer-Directed Finance and Open Banking

The agreement with Intuit is part of TD's response to customers' need to leverage data stored with financial institutions for digital services. Both Intuit and TD are founding members of the Financial Data Exchange (FDX), a US-based industry consortium that promotes solutions to better protect customer data, supports an API-based technology protocol and that recently launched in Canada with the support of leading Canadian banks and financial technology companies. TD also recently invested in Akoya, a new, US-based company that will operate an API-based network for a more secure way of sharing financial data. In Canada, TD has been involved in government consultations to move Consumer-Directed Finance forward, while helping to protect consumer interests.

"As a fellow founding partner of FDX, we are focused on providing the best financial solutions for consumers and businesses to help them meet their unique needs," says Rajneesh Gupta, VP, Financial Institutions, Intuit. "We are happy to work with TD who shares that common interest with us, and we support their efforts to implement an API-based technology infrastructure to help give their customers more control over their financial data."

About TD Bank Group

The Toronto-Dominion Bank and its subsidiaries are collectively known as TD Bank Group ("TD" or the "Bank"). TD is the sixth largest bank in North America by branches and serves over 26 million customers in three key businesses operating in a number of locations in financial centres around the globe: Canadian Retail, including TD Canada Trust, TD Auto Finance Canada, TD Wealth (Canada), TD Direct Investing, and TD Insurance; U.S. Retail, including TD Bank, America's Most Convenient Bank®, TD Auto Finance U.S., TD Wealth (U.S.), and an investment in TD Ameritrade; and Wholesale Banking, including TD Securities. TD also ranks among the world's leading online financial services firms, with more than 14 million active online and mobile customers. TD had CDN$1.7 trillion in assets on July 31, 2020. The Toronto-Dominion Bank trades under the symbol "TD" on the Toronto and New York Stock Exchanges.

About Intuit

Intuit's mission is to Power Prosperity Around the World. We are a global financial platform company with products including TurboTax, QuickBooks, Mint and Turbo, designed to empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. Our platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work, while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. Our innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions serves approximately 50 million customers worldwide. Please visit us for the latest news and in-depth information about Intuit and its brands and find us on social.

