COMSovereign Expands Contract Manufacturing Agreement with Benchmark Electronics for Added DragonWave-X Radio Manufacturing

DALLAS, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB:COMS) ("COMSovereign" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based developer of 4G LTE Advanced and 5G connectivity and data transmission systems, announced today that it has expanded its engagement with Benchmark Electronics, Inc. ("Benchmark") (NYSE:BHE), a global provider of engineering, design, and manufacturing services, to provide additional manufacturing capacity to produce Dragonwave-X's ("DragonWave") flagship Harmony Enhanced and Multi-Channel (MC) model radios for mobile network backhaul infrastructure.

DragonWave Harmony Enhanced MC is one of the industry's highest capacity, longest reach, multi-service radios operating in the 6-42 GHz spectrum bands. As mobile network operators upgrade their networks to support increasing numbers of connections and capacity demand, they are beginning to make the necessary investment in infrastructure required to support next generation technology such as 5G, necessitating upgrades to existing backhaul systems. These investments are driving significant demand for the DragonWave Harmony radios creating an immediate need to scale production. After evaluating alternative production options, the Company has selected Benchmark to provide that additional capacity to ensure near-term delivery capability for customers beginning in September for its packet microwave products in support of next-generation IP networks.

"DragonWave built its reputation and leadership position in telcom backhaul because of its dedication and commitment to delivering the best technologies while meeting our customer's needs for reliability and responsiveness. Through Benchmark's leadership position in global radio manufacturing and its ability to quickly bring this additional capacity online, we look forward to further delivering on our commitments and to converting our rapidly growing backlog into sales," said Hans Amell, CEO of Dragonwave-X.

About DragonWave-X

DragonWave-X is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave-X's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave-X's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. For more information, visit http://www.dragonwavex.com.

About COMSovereign Holding Corp.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (OTCQB:COMS) has assembled a portfolio of communications technology companies that enhance connectivity across the entire data transmission spectrum. Through strategic acquisitions and organic research and development efforts, COMSovereign has become a U.S.-based communications provider able to provide 4G LTE Advanced and 5G-NR telecom solutions to network operators and enterprises. For more information about COMSovereign, please visit www.COMSovereign.com or view the reports that it files with or furnishes to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at www.sec.gov , including the Risk Factors included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 , as well as information in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

About Benchmark Electronics, Inc.

Benchmark provides comprehensive solutions across the entire product life cycle; leading through its innovative technology and engineering design services; leveraging its optimized global supply chain; and delivering world-class manufacturing services in the following industries: commercial aerospace, defense, advanced computing, next-generation telecommunications, medical, and semiconductor capital equipment. Benchmark's global operations include facilities in seven countries and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHE.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements that reflect management's current expectations, assumptions, and estimates of future performance and economic conditions, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believe," "expects," "may," "looks to," "will," "should," "plan," "intend," "on condition," "target," "see," "potential," "estimates," "preliminary," or "anticipates" or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, or by discussion of strategy or goals or other future events, circumstances, or effects. Moreover, forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may limit access to the Company's facilities, customers, management, support staff, and professional advisors, and to develop and deliver advanced voice and data communications systems. The Company's forward-looking statements could be affected by many factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's ability to integrate the operations of Fastback, demand for the Company's products and services, economic conditions in the U.S. and worldwide, and the Company's ability to recruit and retain management, technical, and sales personnel. Further information relating to factors that may impact the Company's results and forward-looking statements are disclosed in the Company's filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation, other than imposed by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

