Vertex Aerospace Awarded $111M CMMARS Task Order for CH-53E RESET Program

MADISON, Miss., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Naval Air Systems Command has awarded Vertex Aerospace LLC a $111,409,733 Contracted Maintenance, Modification, Aircrew, and Related Services (CMMARS) task order for the RESET of the U.S. Marine Corps' CH-53E Super Stallion fleet. The 5-year task order, with one base year and four option years, includes inspecting, rebuilding, and restoring the aircraft to a full mission capable status.

"Vertex has been privileged to hold prime seats on contract vehicles and managed complex aircraft modification task orders for over 50 years," said Ed Boyington, Vertex's president and CEO. "We're honored to continue this opportunity to support the improvement of our nation's defense capabilities while alleviating pressure on the Fleet Squadrons."

Vertex's Aerospace Defense Services (ADS) division has supported the CH-53E RESET program since April 2016 when it held a prime seat on the Regional Aviation Sustainment Manager - East contract. In July 2018, an official task order for the RESET program was awarded to Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation (IRTC) under the U.S. Army Aviation and Missile Command (AMCOM) contract vehicle. Vertex has continued its support to the program as a sub-contractor for IRTC since the time of that award.

Since 2016, Vertex has delivered 23 RESET CH-53E aircraft, accounting for 16 percent of the current Super Stallion fleet. According to the contracting program office, Vertex's RESET efforts have contributed to reducing completed RESET aircraft's average cost per flight hour by $5,900. This has resulted in reduced operating costs of those aircraft by 45.73 percent, with an additional 39 percent reduction in Direct Maintenance Man-hours (DMMH).

"Vertex's selection as the prime contractor for this program is a win for everyone involved," said Richard "Vinny" Caputo, Vertex ADS senior vice president and general manager. "We're proud of our RESET accomplishments to date and look forward to continuing the restoration effort offering proven efficiencies for both cost reduction and reduced turnaround times."

Funds in the amount of $22,439,580 were allocated at the time of the award. Vertex will continue to support the RESET effort at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) New River in Jacksonville, North Carolina, MCAS Miramar in San Diego, California, and MCAS Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii.

About Vertex Aerospace

Vertex Aerospace offers a global capability and complete solution for government and commercial customers. The mid-level aerospace Company operates in over 100 locations worldwide providing aftermarket aerospace services for more than 2,400 fixed and rotary wing airframes. Vertex's agility, rapid deployment capability, and customer optimization have distinguished it from competitors for over half a century. With a 50 percent veteran workforce, the Mississippi-based company understands the challenges faced by the defense sector. Information about Vertex can be found at vtxaero.com.

NAVAIR Public Release 2020-642. Distribution Statement A – Approved for public release; distribution is unlimited.

