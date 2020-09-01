Giant Food Announces Extended Relationship with Union Kitchen to Offer Shoppers Access to Locally Made Products

LANDOVER, Md., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Food, the leading greater Washington D.C. regional grocery chain, today announced that it is expanding its relationship with Union Kitchen, a food and beverage accelerator, to offer several new locally made products to Giant shoppers through Giant's delivery service, Giant Delivers. The addition of three new Union Kitchen member brands, Walt's Waffles, Spoil Me Rotten Dog Biscuits, and EAT Pizza, comes after the success of the first eight Giant added to its roster in May: 8 Myles, Mas Panadas, Compass Coffee, Revol Snax, Poppy's Stuffed Bagels, Snacklins, Tasty 6, and Veggie Confetti.

The introduction of these three new Washington D.C.-based brands plus expanded offerings from the original brands will collectively make 27 local Union Kitchen products available to Giant shoppers including a variety of breakfast items such as coffee and bagels and meal and snack items such as empanadas, vegan pork rinds, and keto snacks.

"As the leading grocery retailer in the Washington DC market, we are eager to continue to work with an organization like Union Kitchen to expand our offerings and support their mission of helping to grow local startup food brands," said Gregg Dorazio, Director of eCommerce for Giant Food. "At Giant we're committed to offering our shoppers more locally sourced options and our relationship with Union Kitchen is a great example of the innovation these entrepreneurs bring to our community."

At a time when more people are looking for ways to snack healthier and support small businesses, Giant is doing its part to make this possible for more shoppers. All Union Kitchen products will be available through Giant Delivers, accessible on Giant's recently integrated eCommerce shopping experience on the new Giantfood.com website and Giant Food mobile app. Giant Delivers serves over 330 zip codes across Washington DC, Maryland, Virginia and Delaware.

"We are thrilled to continue working closely with Giant Food to make 'Made in D.C.' products more widely available to customers," said Elena Rosenblum, Senior Director at Union Kitchen. "By building a robust local food ecosystem, through partnerships like this, we are able to create jobs, build community, and celebrate our diversity through a medium everyone loves, food!"

Union Kitchen works with businesses to launch, manufacture and distribute local products to retailers throughout Washington, D.C. The businesses Union Kitchen has worked with have created over 1,000 jobs in the community, and over 50% of the businesses that Union Kitchen supports are women- and/or minority-owned.

For more information about Giant and Union Kitchen, visit Giantfood.com.

About Giant Food

Giant Food is headquartered in Landover, Md. and operates 164 supermarkets in Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, and the District of Columbia with approximately 20,000 associates. Included within the 164 stores are 155 full-service pharmacies, 82 full-service PNC Banks and 24 Starbucks locations. With flexible options and convenient solutions, Giant fits all the ways today's busy consumers want to shop – whether in store, via Giant Pickup or home delivery from Giant Delivers which combined serves 157 store locations. For more information on Giant, visit www.giantfood.com.

About Union Kitchen

Union Kitchen is a food and beverage business accelerator in DC. We build CPG brands through our manufacturing infrastructure which includes our commercial Kitchen, Stores, and Distribution. Since starting in 2012, we've worked with over 650 food businesses, including DC favorites Compass Coffee, Snacklins, Eat Pizza, and Mas Panadas.

SOURCE Giant Food