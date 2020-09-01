International SOS Expands Government Services Business And Is Awarded New TRICARE Overseas Program Contract For Continued Health Care Delivery

TREVOSE, Pa., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International SOS Government Services, Inc., (International SOS) was awarded the TRICARE Overseas Program (TOP) 2021 contract by the Department of Defense (DOD), through the Defense Health Agency (DHA). TRICARE is the health care program for 9.5 million eligible members from the seven uniformed services.

Under the contract, International SOS will deliver end-to-end, patient-centered health care services to U.S. Military service members, family members, retirees and other TRICARE-eligible beneficiaries overseas (in nearly 200 countries and territories outside the United States and District of Columbia).

The TOP 2021 contract base period (transition-in) of performance is September 1, 2020, through August 31, 2021. There are seven one-year option periods continuing through August 31, 2028. Total estimated value of the contract, including the base and seven one-year option periods is $960,362,689.

Rafael De Jesus, CEO Military Health Services, International SOS, cited the following as key to the continued success of the program:

"International SOS remains uniquely positioned to support the needs of TRICARE beneficiaries overseas, having delivered exceptional service and innovative solutions to the DHA since 1998. Our deep understanding of the TOP, combined with our medically-led global footprint and clinically vetted overseas network will ensure continuity of service, an optimal patient experience, and the flexibility to respond quickly and efficiently to changing mission requirements in the overseas environment."

International SOS has practical experience delivering quality-assured, patient-centered care overseas. Strengthened by its established relationships with U.S. Military leadership worldwide, International SOS is committed to ensuring force health readiness with access to safe, high quality, reliable care and a positive patient experience. Leveraging a strong, established network, combined with on-the-ground resources who are familiar with the local culture and medical practices in-country, beneficiaries will have a sense of comfort and assuredness from the beginning to end of their medical encounters, regardless of where they are receiving care overseas.

In order to ready for the start of healthcare delivery in September 2021 under the new TOP contract, transition-in discussions with International SOS and DHA are underway.

About International SOS Government Services:

International SOS' (www.internationalsos.com) Government Services Division provides specialized, integrated, and innovative services ensuring quality health care outcomes, reducing medical risk for governments, military, and international organizations. Adaptable to any mission or program around the globe, our Government Services include: pre-deployment screening, expeditionary/deployed support, medical assistance, telehealth, medical informatics, patient-centered experience of care, technology-based services, aeromedical evacuation, medical staffing, outsourced medical supply chain management, and military healthcare program administration overseas. Leveraging our extensive infrastructure and working side-by-side with hundreds of government organizations (including government contractors), our globally integrated solutions and medically led footprint support and supplement a broad range of health care needs. Our 24/7 on-demand, comprehensive solutions, utilized by over 750,000 people working in support of governments (including civilians, deployed military, and other government personnel) worldwide, are backed by our global staff of 10,000 medical, security, and logistics experts working from 1,000 locations in 85 countries, offering a rapidly deployable, boots-on-the-ground physical presence with proven in-the-field expertise.

For more information about how International SOS provides health care services for governments around the world, visit https://www.internationalsos.com/sectors/understanding-government

About the International SOS Group of Companies:

The International SOS Group of Companies is in the business of saving lives, protecting your global workforce from health and security threats. Wherever you are, we deliver customised health, security risk management and wellbeing solutions to fuel your growth and productivity. In the event of extreme weather, an epidemic or a security incident, we provide an immediate response providing peace of mind. Our innovative technology and medical and security expertise focus on prevention, offering real-time, actionable insights and on-the-ground quality delivery. We help you meet compliance reporting needs for good governance. By partnering with us, organisations can fulfil their Duty of Care responsibilities, while empowering business resilience, continuity and sustainability.

Founded in 1985, the International SOS Group is trusted by 12,000 organisations, including the majority of the Fortune Global 500, multi-national corporate clients and mid-size enterprises, governments, educational institutions and NGOs. 10,000 multi-cultural medical, security and logistics experts stand with you to provide support & assistance from over 1,000 locations in 85 countries, 24/7, 365 days.

To protect your workforce, we are at your fingertips: www.internationalsos.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/international-sos-expands-government-services-business-and-is-awarded-new-tricare-overseas-program-contract-for-continued-health-care-delivery-301121405.html

SOURCE International SOS