XOi and Key2Act launch seamless integration to support contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi Technologies , providers of a cloud-based mobile application that connects field service contractors with an industry-leading online knowledge base and empowers them to complete more service requests, announces an enhanced integration with Key2Act, the building intelligence, field service and construction management technology leader.

XOi's new Deep Linking feature enhances the integration of XOi and Key2Act to ensure a quick, seamless transition between the applications, saving time for field technicians and helping contractors continue to provide service excellence as the industry adapts to the new normal of 2020.

"The same functionalities that XOi has incorporated to mitigate the effects of the skilled trades gap have proven to be critical for our customers as they provide essential services during the current challenging global situation," said Aaron Salow, XOi CEO and founder. "We've realized that visual documentation and real-time remote video support empower them to continue serving their customers while minimizing face-to-face contact, and that's enhanced the partnership between XOi and Key2Act. With this stronger, more in-depth integration, we're offering technicians an all-in-one tool that connects them directly with the office and with customers, creating a complete, end-to-end solution."

The integration allows technicians to open XOi directly from the Key2Act MobileTech application and return to MobileTech with a single click. Data from Key2Act's Schedule application facilitates the streamlined transition.

"This new deep linking feature allows for a truly seamless transition between our mobile applications, as well as a reduction in data entry previously required to initiate a job in XOi," said Gina Bothun, Key2Act product owner. "Every second of data entry we can save a field technician is always well received. We've heard great feedback from our beta customers and look forward to rolling this out to all of our shared customers."

To learn more about XOi, visit http://www.xoi.io/ . For more information about Key2Act, visit https://www.key2act.com/ .

About XOi Technologies

XOi Technologies, one of the top workplaces in Nashville, is changing the way residential and commercial field service companies in the mechanical, electrical, and plumbing industries communicate and serve their customers. XOi's all-in-one communication tool seamlessly connects field service technicians, offices, and their customers while enabling on the job photo and video documentation, workflow automation, real-time remote video support and training, and access to an extensive knowledge base of relevant equipment documentation and training content. Through innovative technology, XOi simplifies technicians' work, validates consistent quality, and transforms the customer experience. To learn more, visit http://www.xoi.io .

About Key2Act

At Key2Act, we call our team members Locksmiths because our mission is to unlock the value of client data. Key2Act is an innovator in the building intelligence, field service and construction management markets offering two advanced technology platforms. Our Signature solution provides field service enablement and job costing tools while our Building Optimization Broker (BOB) monitors facilities health. Key2Act uses an API first integration method to exchange data across varying applications, automating workflows and expediting field service management. Over 600 clients turn to Key2Act, not only for our industry expertise, but for the knowledge extended by our professional services and customer-centric teams to deliver solutions that simplify complex business problems.

To learn more, visit www.Key2Act.com or call 1-866-Key2Act (1-866-539-2228).

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xoi-and-key2act-launch-seamless-integration-to-support-contractors-301121490.html

SOURCE XOi Technologies