Aery Aviation, LLC ('Aery') Awarded U.S. Coast Guard Wiring Harness Support Services Contract

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Aery Aviation, LLC ("Aery") has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Coast Guard ("USCG"), Aviation Logistics Center ("ALC") in Elizabeth City, North Carolina to perform wiring harness support services. These services include disassembly, inspection, manufacture, repair, overhaul, test, installation, and modification of electrical wiring harnesses for both aircraft and ground support equipment. The USCG ALC is the only maintenance depot for the entire USCG, and is the hub of Coast Guard aviation logistics support. The ALC provides aviation logistics that enable Coast Guard mission execution, including depot-level maintenance, engineering, supply, procurement, and information services.

The award marked a contract stand-up record for Aery, as the notification and beginning period of performance occurred in a matter of days. Aery's Human Resources and Program Management team ensured a smooth transition and leadership of the newly awarded contract by providing initial staffing of more than 25 Aery employees at the ALC.

Aery Aviation is a full service commercial and government services provider of aerospace design, engineering, systems integration, modifications, certification, maintenance, and flight operations solutions that support critical aviation mission requirements for domestic and foreign governments and select corporations and individuals in the private sector. Aery's experienced team of professionals provides efficient, economical, and flexible services that respond to the most challenging demands facing the aerospace industry today. Our commitment to safety, compliance, and security has earned Aery a reputation as one of the most forward-thinking aviation companies worldwide. We are headquartered in Newport News, Virginia and are deployed globally to meet our clients' needs.

Founded in 2016 by a team with over 200 hundred years of combined aviation experience, Aery's drive to dream, innovate, and inspire has fueled our rapid growth and diversity. Together, the Aery Team has developed over 100 Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs) with over 200 projects, and more than 500 airworthiness releases.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This communication contains forward-looking statements that involve several judgments, risks and uncertainties concerning Aery Aviation, LLC, its subsidiaries and their expected financial and operating performance and plans. Actual events or results could differ materially from those described or implied herein, including as a result of risks described in reports filed with various entities, and other risks and uncertainties. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or results after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, new circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable laws.

