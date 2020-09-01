Adverty announces approval status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Adverty AB (publ) announced their approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent framework, designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain to ensure they comply with data protection regulations (GDPR) and privacy directives.

Adverty, the leading in-game platform for advertisers, agencies and content creators, announces their approved status as the latest vendor to join IAB Europe's Transparency and Consent Framework. The framework, which was launched in April 2018, is designed to help all parties in the digital advertising chain ensure that they comply with the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and ePrivacy Directive when processing personal data or accessing and/or storing information on a user's device, such as cookies, advertising identifiers, device identifiers and other tracking technologies.

The Framework was developed by IAB Europe in collaboration with organisations and professionals in the digital advertising industry. It provides transparency to consumers about how, and by whom, their personal data is processed. It also enables users to express choices. Moreover, the TCF enables vendors engaged in programmatic advertising to know ahead of time whether their own and/or their partners' transparency and consent status allows them to lawfully process personal data for online advertising and related purposes.

Through the Framework, publishers can continue funding themselves through relevant online advertising, and brands can continue to reach their audiences. All the while and most importantly, consumer privacy is protected.

"The future of digital advertising and marketing has to be transparent and responsible, so we are very pleased to join IAB Europe's TCF. This is a framework built by and for the industry, and it is good news for all those in the digital value chain. We all have a duty to ensure privacy compliance and to move collectively towards a position of greater accountability, and even as it continues to evolve, the TCF feels like a strong statement from an increasingly mature and self-aware industry", says Niklas Bakos, founder and CEO at Adverty.

The added registration of Adverty to the Framework further bolsters IAB Europe's mission to raise the standard and trust in digital advertising across Europe.

Parties interested in joining the Framework to give audiences full visibility and control over who can process their data in connection with advertising, should visit https://iabeurope.eu/join-the-tcf/.

About Adverty

Adverty, the leading in-game platform, delivers seamless advertising to connect brands and people through its revolutionary display advertising technology built for games. The platform offers true in-game ad inventory at scale and allows content creators to monetise the complete experience with unobtrusive, easy-to-integrate, immersive ads. Founded in 2016, Adverty has offices in Stockholm, London and Lviv and works with advertisers, agencies and developers to unlock audiences and gaming revenue streams. More information at www.adverty.com.

