Safeture teams with U.S.-based Exlog Global in multi-year contract from a renowned research hospital

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Safeture AB has teamed with U.S.-based Exlog Global, a leading risk management and crisis response company, to provide its cloud-based risk management platform as part of an integrated solution for Exlog's clients. The Exlog-Safeture team responded to a competitive request for proposal for travel risk services from a renowned research hospital and was awarded a multi-year contract. The contract value for Safeture is 225 000 USD over the next three years.

"We are very proud to start working with Exlog Global and together deliver quality services and technology to a U.S.-based, high-profile customer, already from day one," Magnus Hultman, CEO Safeture. "Given the current status of the industry where uncertain times are a boost for the importance of keeping employees safe, we are confident our partnership will bring in many customers over the coming years."

"After an exhaustive search for a technology partner who shared our commitment to excellence, we are proud and excited to be working with the Safeture team," said Jack Stradley, CEO of Exlog. "By seamlessly integrating Exlog's worldwide operational capabilities with Safeture's industry-leading technology platform, we can offer our valued clients the most effective, holistic risk management solutions available."

About Safeture AB

Safeture (founded in 2009) is a Software as a Service (SaaS) company based in Sweden.

The company offers a complete cloud-based platform designed to manage employee safety and risk/crisis management. Through world-leading technology and innovative solutions, Safeture helps companies and organizations to protect what matters most - their employees.

Safeture Enterprise gives larger corporations the ability to effectively automate safety and security while seamlessly integrating the software to become a natural part of their internal processes.

The Safeture share is listed on NASDAQ First North Growth Market Stockholm (TICKER:SFTR). Erik Penser Bank AB is the Certified Adviser. Ph: +46 8-463 83 00 E-mail: certifiedadviser@penser.se.

About Exlog Global

A lot of companies lack the resources to fully protect their people from risks. Exlog keeps people safe around the world so they can be more resilient and productive. Utilizing a risk-based approach, we offer tailored solutions to meet our clients' unique needs. We provide information, insight, situational awareness, and assessments to help with strategic and operational decision-making. We also offer discreet protective security solutions, worldwide resources for assistance, and rapid crisis response.

