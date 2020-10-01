Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against Livongo Health, Inc.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it has filed a class action complaint in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware on behalf of holders of Livongo Health, Inc. ("Livongo" or the "Company") (NASDAQ GS: LVGO) common stock in connection with the proposed acquisition of Livongo by Teladoc Health, Inc. ("Teladoc") and Tempranillo Merger Sub Inc. ("Merger Sub") announced on August 5, 2020 (the "Complaint"). The Complaint, which alleges violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against Livongo, its Board of Directors (the "Board"), Teladoc, and Merger Sub, is captioned Kent v. Livongo Health, Inc., Case No. 1:20-cv-01213 (D. Del.).



On August 5, 2020, Livongo entered into an agreement and plan of merger (the "Merger Agreement") with Teladoc and Merger Sub. Pursuant to the terms of the Merger Agreement, Livongo's shareholders will receive 0.5920 of a share of Teladoc common stock and $4.24 in cash per share (the "Proposed Transaction").

Among other things, the Complaint alleges that, in an attempt to secure shareholder support for the Proposed Transaction, defendants issued materially incomplete disclosures in a Form S-4 Registration Statement (the "Registration Statement") filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Complaint alleges that the Registration Statement omits material information with respect to, among other things, the Company's and Teladoc's financial projections and the analyses performed by Livongo's financial advisor. The Complaint seeks injunctive and equitable relief and damages on behalf of holders of Livongo common stock.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 30, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Any member of the proposed class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member.

Rigrodsky & Long, P.A., with offices in Delaware and New York, has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars on behalf of investors and achieved substantial corporate governance reforms in securities fraud and corporate class actions nationwide.

