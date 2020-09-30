LeadsCon 2020 to Feature business.com and Dolead Executives as Expert Speakers

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- business.com, a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their operations, today announced Rachel Krug, Vice President, Growth Operations will serve as a featured speaker alongside partner Arthur Saint-Pere, Founder & CEO, Dolead at LeadsCon 2020. The session, "Making the Best out of a Bad Situation: Lead Generation in a Pandemic," will offer keen insight into how to navigate the tricky terrain of lead generation in a pandemic and offer best practices to support marketers during this unprecedented time. The session will take place on Friday, October 2nd, at 10:30 AM EST. All sessions will also be available on demand. To learn more, visit HERE.



Session details

Title: "Making the Best out of a Bad Situation: Lead Generation in a Pandemic"

Day/time: Friday, October 2nd at 10:30 a.m. EST

Speakers: Arthur Saint-Pere, Founder & CEO, Dolead & Rachel Krug, VP Growth Operations for business.com

To participate register HERE

Business.com continues its commitment to serving as a valuable resource as marketers face extraordinary new challenges and evolving business requirements. According to a recent business.com survey, 44% of marketers note that declining traffic and/or leads is the number one challenge in conducting business in this next normal. The pandemic has forced the tides of change, prompting new approaches to sales and marketing and in particular, successful strategies for lead generation. The rate of change has left many feeling overwhelmed. In this session, Rachel and Arthur will share best practices for how to approach lead generation in a time of crisis and remind colleagues of the shared experience all industries are facing during this uncertain time and how we can collectively overcome these challenges for long term success.

To help businesses thrive and survive during this time, business.com offers a comprehensive COVID-19 Resources Hub HERE.

About business.com

business.com is a comprehensive resource for small and medium-sized businesses who want to start, run or grow their business. Backed by a community of experts, our platform is designed to connect small business owners, industry experts, and vendors through an array of services, tools, and insights. Featuring relevant content and proven strategies, business.com provides information business owners you can trust. Our company is privately held and headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts. To learn more or to join our growing community, visit www.business.com.

