Applied Systems Honored with Two Awards in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International

UNIVERSITY PARK, Ill., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that the company has been named the winner of awards in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. Applied Systems was honored with Gold in the Company of the Year category and Indio® was honored with Silver in the Most Innovative Product of the Year category.

Winners in the 8th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and more.

Best in Biz Awards 2020 International honors were presented in a range of categories, including Most Innovative Company of the Year, Customer Service Department of the Year, Operations Department of the Year, Executive of the Year, Most Innovative Product and Most Innovative CSR Program of the Year.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2020-winners.

"We are honored to be recognized in Best in Biz Awards 2020 International," said Taylor Rhodes, chief executive officer, Applied Systems. "These awards demonstrate Applied's ongoing commitment to delivering innovative technology and resources to our customers, enabling them to add more value within their businesses and to their customers."

