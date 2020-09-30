Market Overview

Altimmune to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Globe Newswire  
September 30, 2020 7:00am   Comments
GAITHERSBURG, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that management will present at the following upcoming virtual investor conferences in October:

  • H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual NASH Investor Conference
    Monday, October 5, 2020 – 3:30 pm ET
  • Guggenheim Securities' 1st Annual Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Day
    Monday, October 5, 2020 – 4:45 pm ET

The H.C. Wainwright presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by visiting the investor relations section of the company's website at www.altimmune.com under Events/Presentations.

About Altimmune

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. The Company's diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). For more information on Altimmune, please visit www.altimmune.com.

Investor Contacts:

Stacey Jurchison Ashley R. Robinson
Altimmune, Investor Relations LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Phone: 410-474-8200 617-430-7577
sjurchison@altimmune.com arr@lifesciadvisors.com

Primary Logo

