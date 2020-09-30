New fiction combines humor and limericks to share valuable insights on life and living

SAVANNAH, Ga., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Antony L. Saragas, through his latest publication "Once upon a Rhyme" (published by Archway Publishing), shares with readers all the life lessons he learned from over 50 years of life in a fun, fictional story.

"Once upon a Rhyme" follows a young man's life events in a span of one week. Here, readers get to experience the ups and downs universally faced by everyone. The book depicts the truths of human experience, touching on familiar subjects such as family, friendship, community, loss and the renewal of faith in a fun, conversational plot played out over ordinary daily activities. Each chapter also provides a lighthearted limerick to reinforce the theme or thought of the chapter.

"Love is easy, but life is hard. We all find moments of joy in our lives, but keeping that joy and sharing it against life's obstacles requires faith and endurance," the author states. "In ‘Once upon a Rhyme,' people break through their grief and struggles with the love of family and friends, ultimately renewing their faith in the meaning of life, whether their past, present, or future."

The publication of "Once upon a Rhyme" aims to remind readers that life is worth living and that people are joined together by their common human experience. To purchase a copy, visit https://www.archwaypublishing.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/811851-once-upon-a-rhyme.

"Once upon a Rhyme"

By Antony L. Saragas

Hardcover | 6 x 9in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480894204

Softcover | 6 x 9in | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480894198

E-Book | 156 pages | ISBN 9781480894181

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Antony L. Saragas is a father, coach, attorney, judge and writer. He has worked as a sports journalist and radio broadcaster and founded the Harlan County Boys & Girls Club in his hometown of Harlan, Kentucky. He now lives in Savannah, Georgia, where in addition to his career and writing, he enjoys any time with his kids, any nearby weight room, and any sunrise at the beach. His newest venture is The Average Man's Adventures podcast. He is also the author of "Tales of a Small-Town King," which was published in 2018.

Simon & Schuster, a company with nearly ninety years of publishing experience, has teamed up with Author Solutions, LLC, the worldwide leader in self-publishing, to create Archway Publishing. With unique resources to support books of all kind, Archway Publishing offers a specialized approach to help every author reach his or her desired audience. For more information, visit www.archwaypublishing.com or call 844-669-3957.

Attachment

Marketing Services Archway Publishing 844-669-3957 pressreleases@archwaypublishing.com