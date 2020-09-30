Book explains how both Blacks and whites acquired the White Superiority Syndrome, a belief that whites are superior to Blacks

UPPER MARLBORO, Md., Sept. 30, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christopher C. Bell, Jr., Ed. D. study of the works of scholars and his own observations into the workings of the societal structures that surround human beings have kept him constantly involved in searching for the root causes of what he defines as the "White Superiority Syndrome." His search of the relevant literature and his own experiences have compelled him to tell the truth as he views it. And his view includes the scenario that the roots of racism are deeper than social prompts and direct suggestions.

Set for a new marketing campaign, "The Belief Factor and the White Superiority Syndrome" (published by AuthorHouse in July 2000) explains that White Superiority Syndrome (WSS) conditioning is the cultivating and teaching of the belief that white people are superior to non-white (Black) people. In this book, Bell states that America's white racist culture has many instruments at work that daily, normally and subliminally promote the White Superiority Syndrome (WSS) conditioning. One of these instruments is the Christian Trinitarian dogma and its icons that teach Christians that "God (the Creator of the World) has a Begotten Son (Jesus Christ)" who is presented to the world as a white male and has been worshipped for over 1500 years.

Bell asserts that this dogma is inherently racist in that Jesus is imaged as a white male. He notes that the dogma is a subliminal catalyst in promoting in white people a sense of white pride, white spiritual comfort and the notion of white superiority over nonwhites that leads to white racism; and promoting in Black people feelings of low self-efficacy, inadequacy and Black racial inferiority. The book details how WSS conditioning must be neutralized, especially in Black people, if they are to ever gain an authentic sense of themselves as first-class human beings. In addition, the book indicates that WSS conditioning must also be acknowledged by white people if they are to ever understand why, to date, their Christianity has not been able to free them from their racism.

"The Belief Factor and the White Superiority Syndrome" is a "must read" for students and teachers of race relations, social stratification, student achievement, and urban education; and for all Christians, both Black and white, who want to understand why their religion has not yet freed them from racism. Readers will gain insight into and a better appreciation for the everyday power and politics of the mind. For more details about the book, please visit https://www.authorhouse.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/221999-The-Belief-Factor-and-the-White-Superiority-Syndrome.

"The Belief Factor and the White Superiority Syndrome"

By Christopher C. Bell, Jr., Ed. D.

Softcover | 5 x 8in | 120 pages | ISBN 9781585002504

E-Book | 120 pages | ISBN 9780759602823

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Christopher C. Bell, Jr., Ed.D., was born and raised in Campostella, a small suburb of Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Virginia State University and was commissioned a second lieutenant in the army upon graduation. He served 20 years in the army and retired as a major. While in the army, he completed a master's degree in education administration from Fitchburg State College in Massachusetts. After his retirement from the military, Bell resumed his graduate education. He completed a Certificate of Advance Graduate Studies (CAGS) in administration, supervision and social policy from Harvard University's Graduate School of Education and a doctorate degree in organizational development from Boston University's Graduate School of Education. His employment history includes managing and supervising job training programs in the U.S. Department of Labor, mid-level management positions in the District of Columbia Public Schools, and serving as a management analyst in the U.S. Department of Education.

