9F ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating 9F, Inc. on Behalf of 9F Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against 9F, Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) on behalf of 9F stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether 9F has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



Click here to participate in the action.

On or about August 15, 2019, 9F sold about 8.9 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $9.50 per share raising nearly $85 million in new capital.

However, since the IPO, 9F's stock price has plunged. On August 5, 2020, the stock closed at just $2.06 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired 9F shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker, Melissa Fortunato, or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.