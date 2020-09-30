HUAZHU GROUP ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Huazhu Group Limited on Behalf of Huazhu Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Huazhu Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) on behalf of Huazhu stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Huazhu has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On September 21, 2020, Bonitas Research issued a report, alleging, among other things, that Huazhu "lied about the ownership of its hotel portfolio to produce fake financials." The report also stated that Bonitas' "fieldwork" "confirmed that Huazhu secretly supported operating costs of franchisee hotels owned by undisclosed current Huazhu employees & other undisclosed related parties (‘off-book hotels')." Bonitas further alleged that undisclosed related party transactions were used "to artificially inflate Huazhu's reported profits[,]" and that it "calculate[s] that Huazhu's fake profits manifested as RMB 2 billion (US$ 300 million) of fake PP&E on its CYE'19 balance sheet."

On this news, Huazhu's American depositary share ("ADS") price fell $1.54, or over 3%, to close at $40.48 per share on September 21, 2020.

