Doggykingdom Supports The Humane Society

Los Angeles, CA, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Doggykingdom is proud to be associated with the Humane Society of the United States and is supporting it with money and gifts. The company's support for the Humane Society stems from their shared belief in a dignified life for all animals.

The Humane Society of the United States has a mission to fight all forms of animal cruelty and has made major strides over the years. Some of its key goals include encouraging consumer product manufacturers to go fur-free, improving the lives of farm animals, putting an end to puppy mills, putting an end to cosmetic animal testing, and advocating for an end to trophy hunting. Essentially, it aims to remind people that animals are not things to be used.

Doggykingdom holds similar ideals, albeit with a focus on dogs. This is evident in the company's founding values. The founder has a dog that she loves to pamper with all the best things that a dog would love. Driven by the desire to extend this love to other dogs, she decided to create an online dog store selling the best products that any dog can enjoy. All products sold on the Doggykingdom website are products that the founder would give to her dog. It is the same love that the company holds for all animals and wishes to advance it through organizations that fight animal cruelty.

Doggykingdom is a global online shop that deals in quality and sustainable dog products. It has a wide array of personalized dog products to meet every dog's individual needs.

