Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2020 Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
September 29, 2020 5:01pm   Comments
CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. ("Shaw") will be releasing its consolidated results for the Fourth Quarter (ending August 31, 2020) on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 6:00 am Mountain Time (8:00 am Eastern Time).

A conference call with Shaw Senior Management and the financial community is scheduled as follows. Press/Media and the public will be able to participate in listen-only mode.

Conference Call Details:

Friday, October 30, 2020 at 7:00 am Mountain Time; 9:00 am Eastern Time

Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-800-319-4610
Calgary Toll: 1-403-351-0324
Montreal Toll: 1-514-375-0364
Toronto Toll: 1-416-915-3239
International Toll: 1-604-638-5340

Please call 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call

Replay Dial In: available until Friday, December 11, 2020
Canada & USA Toll Free: 1-855-669-9658
Code: 5323 followed by the # sign

Webcast:

You can listen to the live or recorded broadcast at:
http://services.choruscall.ca/links/shawq420201030.html

The webcast is available until Monday, November 30, 2020  

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca.

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca
www.shaw.ca

