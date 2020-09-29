FLG Partners Announces Two New Partners and Expands Footprint to Los Angeles

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLG Partners, a leading CFO and CEO consulting practice and Board advisory services firm, serving over 500 companies from startups to Fortune 100, today announced the election of Jennifer Cho and Ron Fior as partners in the firm.



"We are delighted that Jennifer and Ron have joined FLG," said Laureen DeBuono, Managing Partner of FLG. "Jennifer's extensive financial and operational experience in consumer products, entertainment and digital media extends FLG's reach beyond our core expertise in technology and life sciences, and establishes a partner presence in Southern California. Ron's deep experience in technology, SaaS, and M&A in Silicon Valley further cements our position as the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in the Western United States."

Ms. Cho is located in the Los Angeles Metro Area. "I am excited to be part of such a strong team at FLG," she added. "The firm is renowned for its capabilities and brand, and I'm looking forward to expanding the firm's service offering within consumer products, entertainment and digital media, and in Southern California."

Recently, Jennifer was the CFO & EVP at Otter Media, a WarnerMedia Company, owned by AT&T. Formerly, Jennifer was SVP & CFO of AT&T Entertainment Group – Technology Operations and Strategy, following the acquisition of DIRECTV by AT&T. Prior to that, she was the Treasurer and SVP of Corporate Development at DIRECTV, where she led the merger integration planning. Previously, she was the CFO of Gap Brand North America Division within Gap Inc. Earlier, she was Managing Director at KeyBanc Capital Markets and Vice President at BNP Paribas, San Francisco, in the technology sector.

Mr. Fior is located in Silicon Valley. "I am very pleased to join the experienced team at FLG," he added. "Their reputation is unrivalled, and the opportunity to use my skills to help clients is very exciting." Ron was most recently CFO of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), a CPG digital commerce marketing solution provider, where he managed all finance, corporate development, accounting, taxation, facility, human resources, and information technology matters. Prior to that, he was the CFO at Good Technology, where he managed its sale to Blackberry. Previously, he was CFO at Callidus Software, where he lead the company from early stages through its IPO, CFO at Ingenuity Systems, and CFO at Remedy Corporation, where he led the negotiation and sale of the company for over $1 billion.

About FLG Partners, LLC

Founded in 2004, FLG Partners (www.flgpartners.com) is the leader in CFO solutions and CEO and Board advisory services in Silicon Valley and the Western United States. FLG provides financial and operational leadership to companies ranging from newly funded startups to multi-billion dollar public companies across multiple sectors from technology and life sciences to consumer products, among others. The firm's partners engage clients in interim or permanent assignments in leadership roles that vary from consulting engagements to employed corporate officer. Averaging more than 20 years' experience at the CEO/COO/CFO level, each of FLG's partners bring substantial expertise, objectivity and industry best-practices leadership to key transactional requirements, including business planning and execution; financings; SEC reporting and compliance; mergers, acquisitions and divestitures; and troubled-company turnarounds and restructurings.

Contact information: Jeffrey Kuhn Administrative Partner 415-990-5774 jeff@flgpartners.com