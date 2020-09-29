GOLAR LNG LIMITED CLASS ACTION ALERT: Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against Golar LNG Limited

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE IS NOVEMBER 23, 2020



NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz LLP announces that a federal securities class action lawsuit has been filed against Golar LNG Limited ("Golar" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GLNG) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Golar LNG between April 30, 2020 and August 10, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Employees of Golar's joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. ("Hygo"), including Hygo's CEO, engaged in a scheme to bribe third parties, violating the law.

The filed Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations and prospects. Specifically, Defendants misrepresented and/or failed to disclose to investors:

that certain employees, including Hygos' CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies;





that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties;





that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygos valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and





that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects was materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



On September 24, 2020, media reported that Hygo's CEO Eduardo Navarro Antonello was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil's Operation Car Wash.



On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.28.

