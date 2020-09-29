Watch Tonight's First Presidential Debate on Locast

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locast, the nonprofit local broadcast TV streaming service, alerted its viewers in 23 markets about how to view tonight's 2020 presidential debate through the Locast local TV streaming service. Whether citizens are traveling by train, in an airport or away from their TV, they can still stream and watch the debate via their internet-connected device such as a phone or tablet.



Tonight is the first time President Trump and Vice President Biden will go face-to-face in an historical debate. The debate is set for 9 p.m. ET / 8 pm CT / 7 pm MTN / 6 pm PT, and will last 90 minutes without any commercial breaks. The event will be carried on the local TV channels from ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX and PBS which are available via Locast in 23 markets.

And at a time when people have cut the cord, don't want to pay expensive fees for cable, satellite, or streaming services, and often have trouble getting an over-the-air signal, Locast is the ideal solution when citizens want to stay in touch with important news events like tonight's election debate.

The topics for the debate include "The Trump and Biden Records," "The Supreme Court," "Covid-19," "The Economy," "Race and Violence in our Cities" and "The Integrity of the Election," according to the Commission on Presidential Debates.

Locast now is available to more than 145 million Americans in 23 local TV markets, reaching more than 44% of the US population. Locast streams dozens of local TV channels in each of the following 23 markets: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Puerto Rico, San Francisco, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Washington D.C., and West Palm Beach. Other markets include Rapid City and Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Sioux City, Iowa.

Locast is available for streaming at www.locast.org , app stores, on DISH Hopper/Wally receivers, select DIRECTV receivers, TiVo, and at streaming service providers Google Play, Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, and ROKU.

For more information, visit www.locast.org .

About Locast

Locast.org was founded by Sports Fans Coalition NY (SFCNY), a New York-based nonprofit, fan-advocacy group formed in 2017. Locast launched in 2018 and is available in 21 DMAs. SFCNY is the first local chapter of Sports Fans Coalition, Inc. , which led the successful campaign to end the FCC's Sports Blackout Rule and continues to advocate for fans. As a nonprofit, Locast is supported by user donations and is available at www.locast.org .

Press contact: Marc Lumpkin Altitude Public Relations for Locast 303-378-2366, marc@altitudepr.com