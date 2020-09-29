Wall Street Journal to host virtual Women In the Workplace Forum

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wall Street Journal's annual Women In the Workplace Forum will be held online on September 30, 2020.



This year's one-day forum will spotlight the ways that senior leaders are staying committed to building better workplaces for all individuals, even when business has been upended. The program is completely customizable so that audience members can choose the conversations that fit their schedule and goals. The schedule of events includes in-depth interviews with top CEOs, a highly interactive virtual Town Hall, insightful and immersive workshops and a networking reception.

Speakers include:

Michele G. Buck | Chairman, President and CEO, The Hershey Company

| Chairman, President and CEO, The Hershey Company Linda Boff | CMO and VP, Learning and Culture, GE

| CMO and VP, Learning and Culture, GE Thasunda Brown Duckett | CEO, Chase Consumer Banking

| CEO, Chase Consumer Banking Jewel Burks Solomon | Managing Partner, Collab Capital; Head of Google for Startups, US, Google

| Managing Partner, Collab Capital; Head of Google for Startups, US, Google Sarah Cooper | Author and Comedian

| Author and Comedian Alexander Hardy | CEO, Genentech

| CEO, Genentech Sheryl Sandberg | COO, Facebook; Co-founder, LeanIn.Org

COO, Facebook; Co-founder, LeanIn.Org Tracey Pickett | Founder and CEO, Hairbella

| Founder and CEO, Hairbella Kevin Sneader | Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company

| Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company Jacqueline M. Welch | CHRO and Chief Diversity Officer, Freddie Mac

The forum coincides with the launch of the sixth annual WSJ Women i n the Workplace report , highlighting exclusive data from LeanIn.org and McKinsey & Company.

A full list of speakers and detailed agenda can be found he r e . Members of the press interested in attending should contact Steve Severinghaus or Jessica Mara.

