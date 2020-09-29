DONY supply COVID face mask, PPE medical coverall to Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Macao, Malaysia

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the COVID-19 pandemic in mind, the Vietnamese manufacturer DONY GARMENT is proud to announce the launch of a full line of high-quality personal protective equipment. Companies across the globe have stepped up to provide the products and services needed for the world to continue fighting, and DONY is proud to be part of that effort, with the introduction of disposable medical protective coveralls clothing, premium reusable face mask, and disposable surgical sterile isolation gown suit.

The DONY Mask:

The DONY Mask provides the highest level of COVID-19 protection, reusable up to sixty times, with a bacterial filtration efficiency of over 99%. And that's not all:

- UV Protection of up to 99.95%

- Sterilized prior to packaging

- Perfect Water Resistance

- Air Resistance greater than requirements across Europe

- Elasticity over 2x higher than usual masks

The DONY Mask is certified by organizations across the world, including the United States FDA, the French Armed Forces, the Australian Department of Health, and more. As a result, you can rest easy knowing you are providing the highest quality protection to your organization. DONY products even have a 100% money-back guarantee!

The time is right for a better kind of face mask, says DONY [CEO] Henry Pham. And Viet Nam is the right country to provide it.

"In the past, the world turned to China when it needed massive quantities of consumer products," notes Pham. "The COVID-19 pandemic changed that a bit and the ongoing trade war between China and the US have inhibited Chinese production of PPE even more.

"Other countries have been catching up to China's manufacturing capacity: we can now produce nearly a quarter-million DONY Masks a day when needed. We do it with a degree of precision and quality control that larger Chinese manufacturers can't match, and with the same low overhead, government support, and access to global shipping channels that China is known for.

The DONY Disposable Protective Coverall:

DONY's Disposable Protective Coverall is designed to provide head-to-toe protection while keeping you comfortable as you focus on your business's priorities. Some of the Coverall's features include:

- Breathable Material: High-quality fabric that allows air passage without exposure.

High-quality fabric that allows air passage without exposure. - Waterproof: Restricts the passage of liquid, blood, and other pathogens.

Restricts the passage of liquid, blood, and other pathogens. - Siamese Hood Design: Increases protection by covering the top and rear of the head.

Increases protection by covering the top and rear of the head. - Elastic Cuffs: Leaves arms less exposed while providing for personalized comfort.

Leaves arms less exposed while providing for personalized comfort. - Elastic Waist: Suitable for all body types and adjustable as needed.

Suitable for all body types and adjustable as needed. - Elastic Facial Opening: Less facial exposure, designed to operate in tandem with masks.

Less facial exposure, designed to operate in tandem with masks. - Zip Fly Design: Zipper has its own fabric cover, for an extra layer of protection.

Zipper has its own fabric cover, for an extra layer of protection. - Shoe Covers: True head-to-toe protection with adjustable shoe covers.

True head-to-toe protection with adjustable shoe covers. - Lightweight: Avoid fatigue with PPE that doesn't weigh you down.





The DONY Isolation Gown:

If your budget is tight or you need protection that is quickly removable, DONY has also developed a DONY Isolation Gown. The Isolation Gown provides the same level of protection for your torso, without the head covering or shoe coverings of the DONY Coverall. Like the Coverall, the Isolation Gown comes in various sizes to suit the needs of different persons.



Both products of Dony are certified by the most reliable health authorities of the world like FDA, C.E, DGA, TGA, SASO, ISO, TUV Reach, CFS, Intertek, and others.



"There are many mask manufacturers in Vietnam but not all the factories follow international standards. The reason why we chose Dony mask is that they fulfill Japan's market needs and their manufacturing system meets our standard," said Nicolas Jo, Founder, and CEO of JJFT, a fashion, and textile group.



On the evening of 5th June 2020, Dony Garment Company and other Vietnamese enterprises have donated medical supplies to the US"s people.

At the Ceremony of Offering Medical Materials to the United States, Dony presented 100,000 antibacterial cloth masks worth more than VND 10.5 billion. Overcoming many businesses that have signed up to give antibacterial masks, through testing, only Dony Mask has met the quality standards for use in the US.

It's a big honor for Dony. Dony Mask is the only available reusable face mask that successfully passes through multiple quality checks, to be accepted for use in the U.S finally.

Mr. Daniel Kritenbrink, U.S. Ambassador in Vietnam has extended his heartfelt gratitude and confirmed that Operation USA Organization which based in Los Angeles, USA will distribute these medical supplies to needed places such as California, New York, etc.



Commenting on DONY's commitment to quality production, DONY CEO Henry Pham said: "We've had requests to lower our wholesale price by cutting corners on QC and in-package sterilization, and we've refused to honor each of those requests. We produce the best mass-market face mask available today, and we will continue to do so."



The pandemic is currently at a critical point with COVID cases rising dramatically again in many countries across the world, including the UK, France, and Spain, and cases remain high in countries such as the U.S.A. and Brazil.

In order to control the spread, particularly in healthcare environments, it is crucial that medical professionals can access high-quality PPE.



China has been a major supplier of PPE since the beginning of the pandemic; however, with political tensions with the west high, it is widely expected that international trade could be severely disrupted. For this reason, it is crucial that Vietnamese manufacturers such as DONY have been able to step up and provide high-value alternatives.

About DONY GARMENT COMPANY:

DONY is a garment company that specializes in producing, by order, clothes, uniforms, workwear (chef, driver, school, company, police & military, security guard, sports, heat resistant, industrial, hospital), and personal protective equipment (or, "PPE") for domestic and overseas companies.

Dony Mask (3-ply Anti-drop Reusable Antibacterial Cloth face mask) has exclusive distributors in Saudi Arabia, Australia, Belgium, Malaysia, UAE, and has already shipped (branded wholesale, bulk, and OEM - ODM) across the world, to countries including the USA, Europe, Singapore, Jordan, France, the UK, Germany, Canada, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Korea, Macao, and Japan.

Join customers from around the world in order for high-quality protective equipment today by visiting DONY online at https://garment.dony.vn/.

Dony Garment Company +84985310123

News Via: KISS PR Brand Story Press Release https://story.kisspr.com

Attachments