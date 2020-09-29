Velan Inc.: Announcement

MONTREAL, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Velan Inc. (TSX:VLN) today announced that, on Thursday October 8th, 2020 it will release its 2nd Quarter results for the six-month period ended August 31, 2020.



The company will hold an investor and analyst call on Friday, October 9th, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the results. The call may be accessed by dialing 800-747-0365, and quoting the reservation number 21970275. There will be a recording on PostView available for 7 days following this conference call. The numbers are as follow: 416-626-4100 or 800-558-5253. Enter Reservation number 21970275 then follow system prompts.

For further information, contact John D. Ball, Executive Vice-President Global, at 514-707-2542.





