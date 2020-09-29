Xactly to Host Unleashed Europe Virtual Summit 2020 on October 8

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xactly , the leading innovator of cloud-based Sales Performance Management (SPM) software, today announced the details of its upcoming Unleashed Europe Virtual Summit to be held on Thursday, October 8 at 9:00am BST. The event will also be recorded for audiences to view on Xactly's website .



Following the success of Xactly's Global Unleashed Virtual Summit held in June, which reached over 3,000 industry professionals around the world, the upcoming event will be packed with fresh content geared towards sales, finance, operations, and compensation leaders across Europe and beyond.

Marking the first virtual Sales Performance Management event in Europe, it will feature inspiring keynote speakers including:

Xactly Founder and CEO Chris Cabrera, and Forrester Principal Analyst Mary Shea, who will share the latest research on Sales Performance Management and how it directly relates to EMEA.

Chief Customer Officer, Bernie Kassar will host a panel discussion with Xactly's European customers, including Ben Trewin, Sales Performance Management Leader at Baker Hughes; Geriant Lawrence, Global Commercial Excellence Manager at GE Renewable; and Todor Atev, Senior Director and Head of CCO Finance at HERE Technologies.



In addition, there will be educational breakout sessions with leading SPM experts and networking with industry peers.

Xactly's latest virtual summit comes at a time of solid momentum for the company. Last month, its technology was recognized as Product of the Year by Business Intelligence Group in the 2020 Sales and Technology Marketing Awards , and The Software Report named Chris Cabrera one of the Top-50 SaaS CEOs of 2020 . Earlier this month, Xactly also rolled out a new product that leverages AI to offer unparalleled sales forecast accuracy: Xactly Forecasting .

Most recently, the company announced that it has entered a strategic relationship with Oracl e .

As part of the agreement, Xactly has chosen Oracle Cloud Infrastructure as its primary cloud provider to run its Incent Suite. Further, Oracle and Xactly will work together to jointly market and sell solutions. Overall, this partnership will allow Xactly to provide customers with improved performance and speed, and easy and rapid expansion into new geographic regions. Xactly is a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN).

"Oracle is excited to have a world-class SaaS provider like Xactly join the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure community," said Dave Profozich, senior vice-president, North America ISV Ecosystem, Oracle. "We are focused on delivering superior performance and value to our joint customers from our global Cloud Regions. By adopting Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Xactly is improving operational efficiencies to better serve its global customers."

Joining forces with Oracle will further fuel Xactly's growth in new markets. By investing in Oracle as a platform provider, Xactly will be running on the same technology as thousands of existing Oracle customers. This elevates Xactly's value proposition by enabling Oracle customers to leverage the power of Xactly integrated into their existing Human Capital Management and Finance applications.

"Oracle is the industrial-strength IaaS backbone that Xactly requires to support our expansion and power global scale, reach, reliability and security," said Xactly Founder and CEO Chris Cabrera. "Partnering with an industry-leading organization of this caliber validates the value and relevance of SPM as a critical business process. We look forward to leveraging Oracle's Cloud Infrastructure to provide exceptional price-performance capabilities and drive continued innovation for our customers."

Cabrera will be discussing the Oracle relationship and Xactly's forward-looking growth plans more in-depth during his keynote at the Unleashed Europe Virtual Summit. To register for the event, visit https://see.xactlycorp.com/unleashed-virtual-2020-europe .

About Xactly

Xactly is leading the way in Sales Performance Management (SPM) delivering planning, execution, and optimization to ambitious and complex sales organizations. We partner with the world's leading enterprises to clear immediate sales roadblocks, enabling them to adapt with optimal sales capacity, territories, compensation plans, and payment structures. Harnessing the power of AI, Xactly's scalable, cloud-based platform combines great software with the industry's most comprehensive 15-year data set to give customers the real-world insights they need to improve sales performance across the board by growing revenue, reducing risk and containing costs.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates.

To learn more about Xactly and the latest issues and trends in SPM software, follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and subscribe to the Xactly blog .

©2020 Xactly Corporation. All rights reserved. Xactly, the Xactly logo, and "Inspire Performance" are registered trademarks or trademarks of Xactly Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PR CONTACT

LaunchSquad

Xactly@launchsquad.com

Gabrielle Wesseldyk

415-625-8555