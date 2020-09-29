As Americans Consider Moving to Rural Communities, Casper, Wyoming's Livability and Open Spaces Make It One of the Best Places in the Country

Casper, Wyoming, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Americans' priorities continue to shift and with one-third of city-dwelling residents considering making the move to more rural destinations, private and public partners in Casper, Wyoming recently launched Choose Casper, a website designed to serve as a resource for potential new residents and businesses.

"There has been a shift in what families, workers and businesses are looking for," said Justin Farley, spokesperson for Choose Casper and CEO/President of Advance Casper. "They want the best of both worlds—amenities and culture you'd expect to find in urban areas and open space, with the opportunity to create the personal and professional life of their choice. In Casper, they really can have both."

Choose Casper (ChooseCPR.com) has numerous resources dedicated to helping people learn about Casper, including school information, real estate details, cost of living, recreational offerings, the community and more. The website also features local ambassadors who share what it's like to live, work and play in Casper with prospective residents.

With many considering making the move from urban to rural, roughly one-in-five Americans have relocated due to the pandemic or they know someone who has, according to a new Pew Research Center survey, while one-in-ten adults ages 18 to 29 moved due to the coronavirus outbreak. And with 43 percent of city dwellers visiting real estate sites looking for a house or apartment to rent or buy, according to a recent Harris Poll, the interest in relocating is stronger than perhaps ever before.

"In a place like Casper, we have what people are looking for," said Luke Gilliam, Business Development Manager for Visit Casper, one of the partners involved with Choose Casper. "We have cultural amenities—like world-class museums, a lively culinary scene and cutting-edge education, including language immersions schools—that are important to many people, but we have it in the middle of wide-open Wyoming. Combine that with little traffic, incredible air quality and affordable housing, and Casper might be the best place in the West for remote employment and businesses that are ready to make a move."

A small city by national standards, Casper was named the #6 small city where Americans start businesses in a study from AdvisorSmith, and with 15 people per square mile, Business Insider named it the #6 city to live in the West.

"The opportunity in Casper is endless for individuals looking to relocate and for businesses that are ready to make a move to a welcoming community and a business-friendly state like Wyoming," added Farley.

Choose Casper is a partnership between Advance Casper, Flowstate and True Companies, the Economic Development Joint Powers Board and Visit Casper.

Learn more about Choose Casper, and see the website, at ChooseCPR.com.

About Choose Casper

A partnership of like-minded organizations and locals, Choose Casper is designed to introduce Casper to professionals who are considering making the move to Casper, as well as serving as a resource for businesses that are looking to grow talent for their organization.

