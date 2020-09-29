Market Overview

Nkarta Announces October 2020 Investor Conference Schedule

Globe Newswire  
September 29, 2020 8:02am   Comments
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered natural killer (NK) cell therapies to treat cancer, today announced that it will participate at the following virtual investor conference:

Jefferies Virtual Cell Therapy Summit
Date: Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Fireside chat presentation: 4:30 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of the event will be available on the Investors section of Nkarta's website, www.nkartatx.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website for approximately four weeks.

About Nkarta
Nkarta is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing the development of allogeneic natural killer (NK) cell therapies for cancer. By combining its cell expansion and cryopreservation platform with proprietary cell engineering technologies, Nkarta is building a pipeline of cell therapy candidates generated by efficient manufacturing processes, and engineered to enhance tumor targeting and improve persistence for sustained activity in the body. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.nkartatx.com.

Nkarta Media/Investor Contact:
Greg Mann
Nkarta, Inc.
gmann@nkartatx.com

