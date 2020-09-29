A Frontier first: Nissan NISMO off-road parts to debut at the 2020 Rebelle Rally

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nissan Frontier, already a legendary off-roader, will compete in the longest, most demanding off-road rally in the United States with a boost from an iconic Nissan brand - NISMO.



Nissan's storied NISMO Performance brand will debut a new line of off-road parts, including a high-performance suspension kit, an off-road bumper, off-road lighting and off-road wheels on the 2020 Frontier at the 2020 Rebelle Rally, which begins Oct. 8 in Lake Tahoe and culminates Oct. 17 in California's Imperial Sand Dunes.

NISMO off-road parts will be available for the 2005-2020 model year Frontier, 2016-2021 model year TITAN and 2005-2015 model year Xterra later this fall, and will also be offered on the forthcoming, next-generation Frontier. Products will be available through Nissan dealers, select NISMO retailers or via NISMOparts.nissanusa.com.

"We are fired up to watch Team Wild Grace show current and future Nissan Frontier owners what this beast can do on some of the most extreme terrain in the country," said Michael Soutter, vice president, Nissan Aftersales U.S. "These new NISMO off-road parts, created by people who deeply understand trucks and the desire for ultimate off-road performance, will elevate Frontier to a new level of capability."

Nissan is the only automaker to sponsor a team every year in the women's-only Rebelle Rally since it began in 2016. Behind the wheel of the more powerful 2020 Frontier, which features an all-new powertrain and best-in-class 310 horsepower1, Team Wild Grace co-captains Sedona Blinson and Lyn Woodward have high expectations following last year's team-best sixth place finish.

"We've taken the 2020 Frontier on a couple of trial runs, and it's been an absolute rock star," said Woodward. "I'm very excited about the extra power in the V6 – it's a solid truck, and that's what you need to compete out here. Our first goal is to always compete hard, but I don't see any reason why Sedona and I can't win it all this year."

A closer look at the new NISMO off-road parts

NISMO off-road Performance Suspension Kit

Developed in partnership with Bilstein ® .

. Specifically tuned for the additional weight of typical overlanding equipment such as camping gear, heavy-duty bumpers and larger, heavier tires.

Monotube, gas-pressurized shocks feature digressive valving that reacts to the most challenging off-road and trail conditions.

Front and rear shocks allow for additional wheel travel; rear shocks feature remote reservoir technology, which helps ensure optimum performance in demanding conditions.

System can provide up to a 2-inch lift over stock ride height2.



NISMO off-road Bumper

First in a series of new off-road bumpers for Nissan trucks and SUVs.

Constructed of high-tensile steel and finished with a durable, textured powder coat.

Designed, laser cut, formed and welded with quality precision to provide maximum strength and durability in demanding off-road conditions.

Weighs only 105 lbs.

Features two attachment points for recovery shackles and accommodation for lights; designed to be winch capable with easy access to winch controls.



NISMO off-road Lighting

New line of LED off-road lighting developed in partnership with Rigid Industries TM .

. Lineup will include a selection of pod lamps (round and square designs) and light bars in a variety of sizes and beam patterns.

Initial offering will be a set of 6-inch round driving lamps with robust aluminum housings, white accent backlighting and an output of 8,600 lumens.

Light kits will include installation instructions, harness, switch and NISMO-branded protective covers.

NISMO off-road Wheels

Custom designed and manufactured for NISMO.

Size: 17x7.5-inch; Bolt Pattern: 6x114.3; Backspacing: +30mm; Load Rated for 1,950 lbs. (above factory OEM spec).

Axis Gray painted finish.

NISMO center cap.

Designed and tested to rigorous SAE J2530 standards for aftermarket wheels.



Follow along with Team Wild Grace on Instagram or Facebook, and track the team live on rebellerally.com/live starting Thursday, Oct. 8. For more information on the 2020 Nissan Frontier and Nissan's complete vehicle lineup, please visit NissanNews.com.

For more information about our products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissanusa.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About The Rebelle Rally

The Rebelle Rally, entering its fifth year, is the first women's off-road navigational rally raid in the United States. The event has a unique challenge and scoring system where precise navigation, not speed, is the ultimate goal. Participants trade in cell phones and GPS for old-school navigation in a competition for the elements of time, distance, headings, and hidden checkpoints. Armed with just maps, compasses, and roadbooks, teams of two will be pushed to their limits as they make their way across 2,000+ kilometers of Nevada and California's iconic terrain. Starting October 8 in Lake Tahoe and finishing October 17 along the famed Glamis Dunes, the competition is the longest competitive off-road rally in the nation. For more information including live show and tracking, visit www.rebellerally.com.

Comparison based on 2020 Frontier S vs. latest in-market Ward's Small Truck segment. Base models compared. Based on manufacturer's website. When combined with appropriate rear springs and/or shackles.

