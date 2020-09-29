New motivational guidebook offers exercises to assist in a 'soul-awakening' transformational journey

FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Sept. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wanting to leave a legacy of life lessons to her children and other readers, Sudon Daigle shares her journey toward growth and self-awareness in her inspirational guidebook, "Three Words To Live By: Empowering and Mindful Lessons To Living A Purposeful Life" (published by Balboa Press).

In this mindful guide, Daigle shares bite-sized lessons that highlight her personal philosophies and invites readers to reflect on their own lives to reconnect with what is truly important to them. By sharing life lessons and relatable personal experiences, she provides direction that will guide readers to unlock their potential and happiness. She also identifies issues which might be standing in their way and shows how to overcome those hurdles to move forward into a more meaningful future.

"Three Words To Live By" encourages the reader to identify their purpose, goals and foundational beliefs through a process of answering in-depth journaling exercises and questions located after each motivational chapter. Through this, the readers will be lead to a conscious mind shift and awakening experience. For more details about the book, interested readers can visit https://www.balboapress.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/774632-three-words-to-live-by.

"There seems to be an issue around individuals being more and more disconnected with who they are, what they want in life and the direction they want to go," Daigle comments. "This book serves as a roadmap to helping people define these areas and applying them to their lives."

Through her debut book, Daigle hopes that readers would feel a sense of transformative change after reading. "I want them to feel consciously awakened," she adds.

"Three Words To Live By"

By Sudon Daigle

Hardcover | 6x9 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982229559

Softcover | 6x9 in | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982229535

E-Book | 330 pages | ISBN 9781982229542

Available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the Author

Sudon Daigle is the mother of two beautiful daughters and two fur babies. She is a passionate entrepreneur who loves to impact client's lives in a positive and accelerated way in order to find their purpose and success in life. She is the CEO/ founder of Accelerated Wellness Therapy and Coaching. She works as a rapid transformational therapy therapist, high performance life coach, motivational speaker, an access consciousness practitioner and an author. She is a registered member of the International Association of Counselors and Therapists and a registered member with the International Council of Psychotherapists.

Balboa Press, a division of Hay House, Inc. – a leading provider in publishing products that specialize in self-help and the mind, body, and spirit genres. Through an alliance with the worldwide self-publishing leader Author Solutions, LLC, authors benefit from the leadership of Hay House Publishing and the speed-to-market advantages of the self-publishing model. For more information, visit balboapress.com. To start publishing your book with Balboa Press, call 844-682-1282 today.

