NIKOLA SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits Against Nikola Corporation - NKLA, NKLAW, f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until November 16, 2020 to file lead plaintiff applications in securities class action lawsuits against Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ:NKLA, NKLAW)) f/k/a VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NasdaqCM: VTIQ, VTIQW, VTIQU), if they purchased the Company's securities between March 3, 2020 and September 20, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period"). These actions are pending in the United States District Court for the District of Arizona.



What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Nikola and would like to discuss your legal rights and how these cases might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-nkla/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in these class actions, you must petition the Court by November 16, 2020 .

About the Lawsuits

Nikola and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On September 10, 2020, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging that evidence showed the Company was "an intricate fraud built on dozens of lies." Subsequently, it was reported that the Company was the subject of probes by both the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Justice Department. Then, on September 21, 2020, the Company announced the sudden resignation of Founder and Executive Chairman, Trevor Milton.

On this news, the price of Nikola's shares plummeted.

The first-filed case is Borteanu v. Nikola Corporation et al., 20-cv-01797.

