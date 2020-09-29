Bella Zuniga Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Luiz Gohara

Atlanta, GA, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- From model to Mom!

The 26-year-old model wrote on Instagram:

"I'm so glad I decided to go on this crazy adventure called " life " with you. You gave my life a new meaning. You made me a MOM, something I never thought I could be. I'm so thankful for you and our little family. ???? I Love You, I Love Us." Bella shared a picture of Luiz kissing their baby girl.

Bella Zuniga and Luiz Gohara are officially parents. The two welcomed their first child together on July 23, 2020.

Prior to giving birth, the new parents did not know the gender of their baby. Bella and Gohara welcomed a baby girl in Arizona and named her Emilia. Bella said, " A name that reminds me of my grad-mother Ilia. "

When asked as to how she is feeling about motherhood, she says, "I am very eager to embrace this new phase. The feeling of being a Mom is surreal which cannot be summed up in words. Luiz and I are having so much fun taking care of baby Mila."

The couple who lives in the United States will dedicate themselves to raising their daughter until Bella returns to her job and Gohora surprises us in a new MLB team and returns to the baseball fields.

The Colombian Model and Brazilian Baseball Player have been together since late 2018 and confirmed the pregnancy news earlier this year. The couple met in Atlanta while Gohara has doing rehab for the Atlanta Braves.

http://www.itsbellasslife.com/

Email: bellasslife@gmail.com

Phone: (678) 558-3713

Attachments