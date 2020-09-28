Market Overview

Consolidated Communications to Participate at Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2020
MATTOON, Ill., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL), a leading broadband and business communications provider, will participate at Deutsche Bank's 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference. The conference will be held virtually Oct. 5-6 with a one-on-one meeting format.

Presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website at https://ir.consolidated.com/.

About Consolidated Communications
Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.

Contact:
Jennifer Spaude, Consolidated Communications
Phone: 507-386-3765
jennifer.spaude@consolidated.com

 

