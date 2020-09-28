Excelitas Technologies Acquires SolidTRON Product Line from Silicon Power Corp.

Expands Defense and Aerospace Technology with Solid-State Discrete Firing Switches and Pulsed Power Products



WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excelitas Technologies® Corp., a global technology leader delivering innovative, customized photonic solutions across a wide range of market sectors, has completed the purchase of the SolidTRON™ product line from Silicon Power Corp. (Malvern, PA, USA). SolidTRON expands Excelitas' defense and aerospace technology to include solid-state discrete firing switches and pulsed power products.

SolidTRON will operate as a separate product line within Excelitas' Advanced Electronic Systems (AES) business unit. After the acquisition, the SolidTRON team will continue operating from its current 18,800 square-foot facility in Malvern, PA.

"We are very pleased to bring SolidTRON's solid-state switching capabilities into our portfolio," said Doug Benner, Excelitas' Executive Vice President, Defense and Aerospace. "This strategic acquisition ensures critical supply chain stability for our Energetic Systems business, improves our competitive position, and most importantly, allows us to better support our customers. It will further enable us to address a broader scope of energetics and advanced electronics applications across the defense, aerospace and commercial sectors. We welcome the SolidTRON team to the Excelitas family."

Terms of the transaction are not being disclosed. SolidTRON is the seventh and latest acquisition consummated by Excelitas Technologies since its foundation in 2010 and the third acquisition since Excelitas was purchased by AEA Investors (New York, NY, USA) in December 2017.

