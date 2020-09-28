DEADLINE ALERT for OSPN, VXRT, PLAN, BLNK: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

BENSALEM, Pa., Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Law Offices of Howard G. Smith reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Investors have until the deadlines listed below to file a lead plaintiff motion.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Class Period: May 9, 2018 – August 11, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 19, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that OneSpan had inadequate disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (2) as a result, OneSpan overstated its revenue relating to certain contracts with customers involving software licenses in its financial statements spread out over the quarters from the first quarter of 2018 to the first quarter of 2020; (3) that as a result, it was foreseeably likely that the Company would eventually have to delay one or more scheduled earnings releases, conference calls, and/or financial filings with the SEC; (4) that OneSpan downplayed the negative impacts of errors in its financial statements; (5) that all the foregoing, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results and reputation; and (6) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Class Period: June 25, 2020 – July 25, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

Shareholders with $150,000 in losses or more are encouraged to contact the firm

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that Vaxart had exaggerated the prospects of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, including its purported role or involvement in OWS; (2) that Vaxart's COVID-19 vaccine candidate had no reasonable prospect for mass production and marketing and was not among the companies selected to receive significant financial support from OWS to produce hundreds of millions of vaccine doses; (3) that, in reality, the Company's COVID-19 vaccine candidate was merely selected to participate in preliminary U.S. government studies to determine potential areas for possible OWS partnership and support; and (4) that, at the time Defendants' statements were made, those studies were ongoing, and no determination had been made.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Class Period: November 21, 2019 – February 26, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company was undergoing sales organization and execution challenges; (2) that these organizational challenges were causing the Company to miss on closing very important large deals; and (3) that, as a result, Anaplan's financial guidance for "calculated billings growth" was baseless and unattainable.

Blink Charging Company (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Class Period: March 6, 2020 – August 19, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 23, 2020

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible; (2) that Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated; (3) that the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated; and (4) that, as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and materially misleading at all relevant times.

