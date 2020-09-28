Steel Reef Announces Retirement of Lane McKay

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Steel Reef Infrastructure Corp. ("Steel Reef" or "the Company") today announced that Lane McKay, co-founder and Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors, has retired from the Company.



Mr. McKay, along with Scott Southward, President and CEO, and Austin Voss, Vice President and COO, founded Steel Reef in 2012, supported by special advisors Neil Roszell and Dean Potter. In this capacity, Mr. McKay leveraged his extensive investment, strategic and acquisition expertise in the sector to finance, develop and deliver associated gas capture solutions to an under-served market. Since inception, Steel Reef has deployed approximately $950 million in capital to high quality natural gas gathering, processing and sales infrastructure assets in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Bakken formation of the Williston Basin. In 2019, Mr. McKay was named Oilman of the Year by the Saskatchewan Oil and Gas Show in recognition of his numerous achievements, leadership and stature in the industry.

The Company also today announced the appointment of Greg Pollard to its Board of Directors effective September 28, 2020. Mr. Pollard currently serves on the Board of Directors of Alberta's Balancing Pool and has extensive cross-border energy expertise in Calgary and Houston from his many years as Ernst & Young's oil and gas industry sector leader in the Americas.

About Steel Reef

Steel Reef is a privately held midstream services company that owns and operates high-quality oil and gas processing and transportation facilities. The Company strategically partners with exploration, development and production companies to acquire or construct midstream assets, offering innovative solutions in an industry that is constantly changing.

Forward-Looking Information



