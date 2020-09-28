Make-A-Wish Canada Announces New CEO, Lynne Hudson

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Make-A-Wish® Canada's Board of Directors announce the appointment of Lynne Hudson as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 28, 2020.



Ms. Hudson brings over two decades of business experience in both the corporate and not-for-profit sectors. She has worked at some of Canada's largest and most respected charities, including Plan International Canada and the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation. Most recently, she served as the CEO of the Canadian Cancer Society overseeing the organization's unprecedented merger with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation in 2017.

On October 1, 2019, Children's Wish Foundation of Canada and Make-A-Wish Foundation® of Canada joined forces, with the goal of granting the wish of every eligible child across the country. United as Make-A-Wish Canada, the organization's mission is to provide children with critical illnesses the opportunity to realize their most heartfelt wish, giving them the strength to endure their treatments and build resilience.

"We are thrilled that someone of Ms. Hudson's calibre and experience will be joining us to lead our newly combined wish-granting organization at this most critical time," said Michele Augert, chair of Make-A-Wish Canada's Board of Directors. "We are extremely confident in her ability and passion to build upon the rich legacies of our combined entities and to fulfill our goal of granting the wish of every eligible child across this country."

Under Ms. Hudson's leadership, the Canadian Cancer Society realized a financial and cultural transformation that resulted in her being acknowledged as one of Canada's 100 Most Powerful Women in 2018. Her direct experience with not-for-profit mergers makes her an ideal candidate to lead Make-A-Wish Canada.

"I'm incredibly excited and honoured to be leading the recently merged Make-A-Wish Canada team. The mission of this organization is something that inspires all Canadians and it's absolutely what attracted me to this opportunity. I'm looking forward to getting to know this amazing team and using my experience to help expand our reach to critically ill children and their families across the country," stated Ms. Hudson.

Make-A-Wish Canada's Board of Directors extends their thanks and gratitude to the incumbent Co-CEOs, Jennifer Klotz-Ritter and Chris Kotsopoulos, for their outstanding leadership over the years to advance our vital wish granting mission, as evidenced by the thousands of life-changing wishes granted. Most notably, we recognize their integral contributions to accomplish the historic unification of Canada's two largest wish-granting organizations. Ms. Klotz-Ritter served as President and CEO for Make-A-Wish Canada since February 2009 and Mr. Kotsopoulos served as CEO for Children's Wish Foundation since January 2003. They will depart the organization on September 30, 2020.

Make-A-Wish® creates life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. We are on a quest to bring every eligible child's wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child's treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Make-A-Wish is the world's leading children's wish-granting organization, serving children in every community in Canada, and in more than 50 countries worldwide. Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 34,000 wishes across the country, over 1,600 last year alone. For more information about Make-A-Wish Canada, visit makeawish.ca.

