Interop Digital Announces New Products, Services & Demonstrations at 2020 Virtual Event

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interop, the IT industry's most trusted independent conference, today reveals announcements from a sampling of exhibitors who will showcase their latest innovations in the Interop Digital Expo Hall, October 7th and 8th. The virtual event will give attendees the chance to engage with the latest technology and identify the best solutions to improve their IT management strategy.



"Our virtual Expo Hall offers attendees the unique opportunity to connect with leading solution providers in a completely virtual, AI-driven platform that allows for seamless interaction and live demonstrations," said Meghan Reilly, Group Director, Enterprise IT Portfolio, Informa Tech. "We're thrilled to provide a collaborative space for attendees to network with exhibitors and find the solutions that best fit the needs of their IT organizations."

Interop Digital Exhibitor News:

A Cloud Guru will showcase its new platform that brings the best of ACG and Linux Academy together to deliver a robust learn-by-doing experience. Combining the world's largest cloud and cloud-adjacent learning library with practical tools, this new platform puts learners into real-world cloud environments where they can practice and hone new skills.

Forcepoint will showcase Dynamic User Protection, the company's new cloud-native user activity monitoring solution which provides rich visibility to security teams to identify and mitigate in real-time risky behaviors from compromised users in hybrid cloud environments.

Forward Networks will showcase how it is revolutionizing the way large networks are managed. Forward's advanced software delivers a "digital twin" of the network, enabling network operators to verify intent, predict network behavior, avoid outages, and simplify network management. The results allow for more reliable networks, reduced outages, and reduced business risk.

GoAnywhere MFT will showcase how you can securely transfer files using SFTP, PGP, and AES; send secure emails; and collaborate with partners and vendors. Deploy GoAnywhere on-premises, in the cloud, or as a service (MFTaaS). Features include EDI functionality for X12 documents, SLA monitoring, and tamper-evident logging.

Itential will showcase its network automation products, including end-to-end automation across physical, virtual, and cloud networks with the Itential Automation Platform; as well as the Itential Automation Gateway, a standalone application for transforming scripts into APIs for driving network automation and programmability.

Intentionet extends the capability of Batfish Enterprise, their hybrid cloud visibility and validation solution, with the addition of AWS GovCloud.

MobileNOC will showcase a revolutionary platform that enables IT infrastructure professionals to gain visibility, beyond monitoring, and take control of their network. This platform allows for centralized management and administration of any enterprise network component using a mobile or IoT device, including tablet, smartphone, smartwatch, and Google glasses.

Network to Code announces support for NetBox, the leading open source platform as a network source of truth. NetBox is a critical component within network automation platforms defining the intended state of the network. Network to Code's offerings include installation, integration, maintenance, troubleshooting, existing environment audits, and managed NetBox instances.

NinjaRMM LLC will showcase Ninja Data Protection, its recently released file & folder and image backup solution for IT professionals. Ninja Data Protection is fully integrated into NinjaRMM's flagship remote endpoint management platform, ensuring a seamless experience that improves efficiency and security.

PrinterLogic announces support for Chrome OS, making it the first print management platform to support all leading operating systems in a single management interface. Organizations can now centrally manage printing for Chromebooks alongside all their endpoints. Migrating from Google Cloud Print to PrinterLogic is simple to deploy and administer.

Progress Software Corp. announces that Jeff Edwards, Community Evanglist for WhatsUp Gold, will deliver a vendor tech session titled ‘On-Demand IT in a WFH World: How to Keep Your Network Running Stress-Free' featuring the new capabilities of WhatsUp Gold 2020.0.

Ribbon is participating in Interop Digital to showcase its Security Analytics applications. Learn how to detect and mitigate UC-based threats, including those you may not even be aware of, by attending its Vendor Tech presentation on October 7th at 2pm ET.

Terbium Labs announces that it's enhancing API integrations of Matchlight, the world's most comprehensive and only fully private Digital Risk Protection solution and building its MSSP and channel partner ecosystem to meet demand worldwide.

Unbound Technologies launches centralized key management for any cloud, which allows you to gain full control of your cryptographic keys with a solution that provides the security, flexibility and agility of a software-defined solution designed for any cloud.

To learn more about Interop Digital and to register, please visit: https://www.interop.com/

