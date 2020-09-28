Kiadis and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center announce collaboration to provide universal donor material for K-NK cell therapy programs

Collaboration marks first contractual partnership with supplier of universal donor material

Amsterdam, The Netherlands, September 28, 2020 – Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis" or the "Company") (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative NK-cell-based medicines for the treatment of life-threatening diseases and Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (GCRBC), a primary supplier of blood components to more than 170 hospitals and health care facilities, today announce a collaboration under which GCRBC will supply universal donor starting material for the manufacture of Kiadis' off-the-shelf K-NK Natural Killer (NK) cell therapies in the United States.

Kiadis' proprietary off-the-shelf K-NK cell platform is based on NK cells from unique universal donors. This collaboration will provide Kiadis with an ongoing supply of starting material needed for clinical supply and research and development. The Company is developing multiple K-NK programs utilizing universal donor starting material.

Arthur Lahr, chief executive officer of Kiadis, commented, "Our collaboration with Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center gives us access to their broad donor network to identify universal donors using our proprietary algorithm and selection analytics. We then take the donor immune cells as source material to produce off-the-shelf K-NK cells. This collaboration further helps us ensure a continued supply of universal donor material for our K-NK cell therapy programs."

Hope Guidry-Groves, Cellular Life Solutions Director at Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, stated, "Our mission is to partner with the community to help save and sustain lives by providing a safe supply of blood, biotherapies and related services. With our history of excellence and proven expertise, we can help drive more treatment options to patients through advanced blood therapies. By helping researchers locate willing and eligible participants for these specialized collections, we are doing our part in bringing new hope to patients."

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Kiadis Pharma nv ('Kiadis') is een Nederlands beursgenoteerd biotechbedrijf dat nieuwe geneesmiddelen ontwikkelt tegen ernstige ziekten. Het maakt daarbij gebruik van Natural Killer-cellen (NK-cellen), grote witte bloedlichamen die de eerste verdedigingslinie in het menselijk afweersysteem vormen tegen kankercellen en infecties. Kiadis heeft met de Amerikaanse bloedbank Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center (GCRBC) in Housten, een overeenkomst gesloten voor de levering van universeel donormateriaal voor productie van K-NK Natural Killercel-therapie-producten. GCRBC is een belangrijke leverancier van bloedproducten aan meer dan 170 ziekenhuizen en zorginstellingen in de regio. Met de samenwerking is Kiadis gegarandeerd voorzien van basismateriaal..

Arthur Lahr, CEO van Kiadis, zegt over de samenwerking:

"De alliantie met Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center met haar brede donornetwerk geeft ons de mogelijkheid universele donoren te identificeren met onze eigen algoritmen en selectieprocessen. Deze samenwerking zorgt voor een continue aanvoer van basismateriaal voor de productie van K-NK-cellen voor al onze celtherapieën."

Hope Guidry-Groves, Cellular Life Solutions Director bij GCRBC zegt:

"Wij willen bijdragen aan de volksgezondheid door veilige bloedvoorziening en meer behandelopties voor patiënten via geavanceerde bloedtherapieën. Door Kiadis bij te staan dragen wij bij aan een nieuw perspectief voor patiënten."

Dit persbericht vormt een samenvatting van het gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd leidend.

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is building a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

About Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center

Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, based in Houston, Texas, is the primary supplier of blood components to more than 170 hospitals and health care facilities in a 26-county Texas Gulf Coast region. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) organization and is accredited, licensed and inspected by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), AABB as well as local and state authorities. The Blood Center is a proud member of AABB, Blood Centers of America, South Central Association of Blood Banks, the Texas Medical Center and America's Blood Centers. Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is an independent, non-profit blood center that is not affiliated with the American Red Cross.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis' or, as appropriate, Kiadis' officers' current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person's officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.